 

State Approves Certificate of Need for Geriatric Psychiatric Hospital in Dickson

The Tennessee Health Service and Development Agency has approved a Certificate of Need for a 16-bed geriatric psychiatric hospital in Dickson. The hospital, Natchez Center for Behavioral Medicine, LLC, is a result of a partnership among National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) and Reliant Healthcare Corporation.

“We are thrilled with the agency’s recognition of the need to provide high quality care to seniors who may be experiencing psychological or emotional difficulties in Dickson and the surrounding six counties,” said Steve Flatt, chief executive officer of NHC. “We appreciate the overwhelming support from the community and healthcare leaders who submitted letters of support to help bring these important services to seniors in our community.”

This project will be a part of a senior continuum of care complex built on the campus of the TriStar Natchez freestanding emergency room on Turkey Creek Road. The hospital will be located adjacent to a proposed 74,000-square-foot 84-unit assisted living and memory care facility.

The 14,200-square-foot hospital will provide more than 25 jobs for Dickson County. The $5.7 million project is set to begin construction in 2022.

“Treating cognitive disorders is a critical part of the continuum of care we are providing for the senior community,” said Jim Harper, president of Reliant Healthcare Corporation. “The senior continuum of care complex will provide multidisciplinary geriatric care, and the hospital will add to much-needed services on the future campus.”

About National HealthCare Corporation

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,433 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. For more information, visit www.nhccare.com.

About Reliant Healthcare Corporation

Reliant Healthcare (“RHC”) is a behavioral healthcare management firm. RHC has been in operation for 17 years partnering with strategically located hospitals and nursing home providers across the country to help design, build, and operate behavioral health hospitals. The mission of RHC is to develop and operate “state of the science” behavioral treatment facilities. RHC has developed inpatient facilities as small as 14 beds and as large as 114 beds. For more information, visit www.relianthc.com.

