 

Biosenta growth milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:26  |  43   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta’s stock closed at 0.75 CAD +0.37 (97.37%). This marked the third day of Alberta’s Province wide Covid-19 lockdown. This is in step with Biosenta’s strategic business plan grow the company and to capture the growing trend for safe, consumer, commercial and industrial disinfectant with anti-microbial compounds. This comes on the eve of Biosenta receiving the patent for Canada.

This is the first step for Biosenta to become a major player in the disinfectant, personal hygiene and anti-microbial categories meeting the market demand for products that are both safe and powerful. Biosenta will continue to implement strategies to grow the company in the next quarter by capitalizing on government and private sector contracts.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta develops and manufactures a range of wet and dry anti-microbial chemical compounds for household and industrial applications using active material, and advanced encapsulated nanotechnology.

Disclaimer

In no way, the CSE has passed upon the contents of this news release and further has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the CSE) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Biosenta Digital channel:

https://www.Biosenta.com

Contact Information:

Am Gill
President and CEO
T: 416-410-2019

For further information on the project,
please contact: 

Sales
Biosenta Inc.
34 Wrangler Place, Suite 10
Rocky View County, Alberta T1X 0L7
T: 416-410-2019
E: sales@biosenta.com 		For Investor Relations, 
please contact: 

Investor Relations
Biosenta Inc.
18 Wynford Drive, Suite 704
Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2
T: 416-410-2019
E: info@biosenta.com

