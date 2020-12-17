 

Rob Anson CEO and Founder of Loop Insights Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, today announced, subject to customary governance approvals, Rob Anson has joined as a member of the Board of Advisors.

Rob Anson founded Loop Insights, Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) and Fobisuite Technologies, Inc. He is President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Loop Insights, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Fobisuite Technologies, Inc. Mr. Anson is also on the board of Fobi Pay Technologies, Inc. Mr. Anson previously occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer at One Team Media, and currently acts as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board at Loop Insights, Inc.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, said: “We are excited and truly honored to have Rob Anson join Draganfly’s outstanding Board of Advisors. Rob brings an incredible understanding and industry experience with the work he has done through Loop Insights. We recently partnered with Loop Insights to combine our respective technologies into Loop’s Venue Bubble solution is a powerful and significant step to help all industries and most immediately Hollywood and the global film industry safely ramp up production.”

“I am excited to have been appointed to Draganfly’s Board of Advisors,” said Rob Anson. “I am looking forward to actively working with the Draganfly team to help expand its solutions across industry a multitude of various industries. I believe Draganfly is set to deliver the next evolution of automated healthcare and safety solutions much like we recently announced with our integrated solution for our Venue Bubble Platform which will create an instant and powerful application for tourism, hospitality, and film industry.”

Draganfly has recently augmented its team with other key leaders, including the following:

  • Andrew H. Card, former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Secretary of Transportation, joined the Company’s Board of Directors on November 7, 2019.
  • Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions and former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 3, 2020.
  • Molly Wilkinson, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at American Airlines and former Republican General Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 12, 2020.
  • Dr. Jack Chow, former U.S. Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 8, 2020.
  • Captain Lawrence Vincent (USN, Ret.), current Executive Officer, Defense Counter- Intelligence Agency, and former Operations Center Director for Naval and Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 16, 2020.
  • John Mitnick, former General Counsel of the US Department of Homeland Security and Raytheon Senior Executive, the Company’s Board of Directors on June 18, 2020.
  • Derek Anderson, Hall of Famer and Former NBA and NCAA Champion joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on November 12, 2020.

About Loop Insights

