Capital Southwest Supports IntelliSite’s Acquisition of Broad Sky Networks

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported the acquisition of Broad Sky Networks, Inc. (“Broad Sky”) by IntelliSite Corporation (“IntelliSite”), a portfolio company of DFW Capital Partners (“DFW”). Concurrent with the acquisition, IntelliSite created a new international, technology-focused, holding company EPIC IO Technology (“EPIC IO”) comprised of Broad Sky and IntelliSite as independent subsidiaries. CSWC supported the transaction with a first lien financing in Broad Sky and an equity co-investment in EPIC IO. Capital Southwest led the financing transaction and serves as the sole administrative agent on the credit facility.



“We are pleased to partner with DFW on its acquisition of Broad Sky. Through its existing investment in IntelliSite, DFW and the management team are building a robust technology services platform offering IoT solutions, wireless connectivity and AI services that is well-positioned for growth,” stated Douglas Kelley, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. Rachel Bazan, Vice President of Capital Southwest, said “Broad Sky’s recently launched Wireless Window platform positions the Company to continue to be the preeminent partner for customers’ wireless connectivity services.”

Founded in 2003, Broad Sky is a leading, single-source wireless provider for primary, temporary, failover, IoT, POTS replacement, satellite, and Future 5G across the U.S. and Canada. The company custom-engineers connectivity solutions for mid-market and enterprise customers designed to scale with their existing and future network infrastructure requirements.

IntelliSite provides the industry's most complete AI-enabled Edge Computing solution. Its applied solutions of Heuristic-Based Monitoring (hBM) and Smart Communities as-a-Service (SCaaS) are utilized by mid-market and enterprise-class customers, partners, and federal, state, and local governments worldwide. IntelliSite’s discovery and assessment methodology, combined with its blue-chip Partner Ecosystem and world-class IntelliCare service and support, delivers the very best outcome-based solutions and sets industry standards for the most reliable edge computing solution for their clients.