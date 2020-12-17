Genius Brands International and The Jim Henson Company Announce “The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss,” Now Available on Kartoon Channel!

“As we continue to grow our footprint and our viewers, a key to our success is acquiring the very best in high-quality children’s entertainment from top-tier content producers such as The Jim Henson Company. We are excited to welcome The Grinch , Yertle, Horton , and all the characters of Seusville to Kartoon Channel!,” commented Margaret Loesch , Executive Chairman of Kartoon Channel! for Genius Brands.

“Dr. Seuss and The Jim Henson Company are among the most beloved names in children’s entertainment. We are proud of the relationship and expect the series to be a driver of growing viewership for a long time to come,” Said Jon Ollwerther, General Manager of Kartoon Channel! at Genius Brands

“The Jim Henson Company specializes in creating evergreen fantastical worlds that audiences want to visit again and again, and realizing these iconic Dr. Seuss characters as puppets for this award-winning production is no exception. And it’s no wonder that The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss continues to be a favorite series, and now families of all ages can enjoy this classic on Kartoon Channel!,” said Anna Moorefield, Vice President, Global Distribution at The Jim Henson Company.

The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss features the fun, music and adventures of some of the favorite characters created by celebrated children's author Theodore Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss). These whimsical tales and well-known characters come to life using a mix of masterful puppets built by Jim Henson's Creature Shop and CG animation. Helping children understand valuable lessons about friendship, imagination and much more, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss is fun entertainment for the whole family.

The new slate of content now available on Kartoon Channel! also includes the preschool series Hi Opie! (13x20”), Elias: Rescue Team Adventures (26x22”), and children’s series including The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin (65 x 22') and The Jim Henson Company’s Construction Site (52 x 11').

About Kartoon Channel! + Kartoon Classroom!

Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households and over 300 million devices via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple i0s, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, and streaming via KartoonChannel.com, as well as accessible via Samsung Smart TVs, and now LGTVs.