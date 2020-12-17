 

Integrity Applications Appoints Paul V. Goode, PhD, to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:15  |  44   |   |   

New independent board member brings deep MedTech and algorithm design expertise

Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Paul V. Goode has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Paul is a highly accomplished medical device professional with extensive experience in product development, from initial concept to global commercialization. Paul currently serves as Vice President of Product Development at Orchestra Biomed where he oversees development of its implantable cardiac stimulator system for hypertension. Prior to Orchestra, Paul served in several executive roles at EndoStim, including Senior Vice President of R&D, Chief Technology Officer, and Interim CEO, and as Director of Engineering at Impulse Dynamics. Additionally, Paul spent years working with diabetes management technologies, including as Vice President of R&D at MetaCure, a neurostimulator device for Type 2 diabetes, as Director of Engineering and Algorithm Development at DexCom, a global continuous glucose monitoring company, and as Senior Engineer at insulin pump and continuous glucose sensor maker, MiniMed, Inc., prior to its acquisition by Medtronic. Paul received his BS, MS and PhD degrees from North Carolina State University, and is a named inventor on over 150 issued patents.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to Integrity’s Board,” said Allen Danzig, a member of Integrity’s Board of Directors and Chair of the Nominating, Governance and Compensation Committee. “Paul’s vast experience with medical devices, specifically with product development and algorithm design for novel diabetes related devices, will be tremendously beneficial as we bring our transformative technologies to those suffering from prediabetes and diabetes.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Integrity board and excited to be adding my knowledge and experience to the team driving their mission, said Mr. Goode. “I am impressed by the technology, and I’m particularly looking forward to helping advance the GlucoTrack platform towards the next generation wireless device and into a product that can improve the quality of life for so many. “

Seite 1 von 2


Integrity Applications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Integrity Applications Appoints Paul V. Goode, PhD, to Board of Directors New independent board member brings deep MedTech and algorithm design expertise Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack, a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...