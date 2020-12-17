Integrity Applications Appoints Paul V. Goode, PhD, to Board of Directors

New independent board member brings deep MedTech and algorithm design expertise



Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Paul V. Goode has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Paul is a highly accomplished medical device professional with extensive experience in product development, from initial concept to global commercialization. Paul currently serves as Vice President of Product Development at Orchestra Biomed where he oversees development of its implantable cardiac stimulator system for hypertension. Prior to Orchestra, Paul served in several executive roles at EndoStim, including Senior Vice President of R&D, Chief Technology Officer, and Interim CEO, and as Director of Engineering at Impulse Dynamics. Additionally, Paul spent years working with diabetes management technologies, including as Vice President of R&D at MetaCure, a neurostimulator device for Type 2 diabetes, as Director of Engineering and Algorithm Development at DexCom, a global continuous glucose monitoring company, and as Senior Engineer at insulin pump and continuous glucose sensor maker, MiniMed, Inc., prior to its acquisition by Medtronic. Paul received his BS, MS and PhD degrees from North Carolina State University, and is a named inventor on over 150 issued patents.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to Integrity’s Board,” said Allen Danzig, a member of Integrity’s Board of Directors and Chair of the Nominating, Governance and Compensation Committee. “Paul’s vast experience with medical devices, specifically with product development and algorithm design for novel diabetes related devices, will be tremendously beneficial as we bring our transformative technologies to those suffering from prediabetes and diabetes.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Integrity board and excited to be adding my knowledge and experience to the team driving their mission, said Mr. Goode. “I am impressed by the technology, and I’m particularly looking forward to helping advance the GlucoTrack platform towards the next generation wireless device and into a product that can improve the quality of life for so many. “