Raymond James Financial To Acquire Consumer-focused Boutique Investment Bank Financo

"With our strong capital position and the growing demand for effective investment banking expertise among consumer and retail companies, this deal allows us to strategically grow our capabilities with an industry-leading team that has a similar culture and desire to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients," said Raymond James Financial Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Financo, a boutique investment bank focused on the consumer sector. The transaction is expected to close in the firm's fiscal second quarter.

With offices in New York and London, Financo has strong expertise in a number of consumer and retail specialties and is particularly known for its capabilities in the beauty and personal care, direct-to-consumer e-commerce, enthusiast brands, healthy living and active lifestyle, as well as home furnishings segments, and for working with private, private-equity-backed and publicly traded high-growth, transformative consumer companies. The integration of Financo's more than 25 experienced professionals with the Raymond James complementary consumer and retail practice positions the firm as a global market-leader in consumer and retail investment banking.

"As the consumer and retail spaces undergo significant shifts in business models and shopping behavior, we see tremendous growth opportunity for M&A and growth capital-raising in the space, which are Financo's main areas of expertise," said Jim Bunn, president of Raymond James Global Equities & Investment Banking. "This acquisition significantly expands our Consumer group and deepens our private-equity relationships further assuring Raymond James is well-positioned to serve clients' growing demand for banking expertise during a critical period of transition and change in the sector. We welcome Financo's impressive professionals to Raymond James and look forward to integrating our collective team."

With the acquisition of Financo, Raymond James Investment Banking's new and enhanced sub-sectors of coverage within Consumer & Retail will include apparel and accessories, beauty and personal care, consumer services, direct-to-consumer/e-commerce, enthusiast brands and active lifestyle, fitness and healthy living, footwear, food and beverage, home furnishings and décor, restaurants and specialty retail. The combined Consumer & Retail practice will be led by John Berg, the CEO of Financo, who has nearly 30 years of experience as an investment banker and private-equity investor in the consumer and retail space. The strengthened 50-person team will offer enhanced product capabilities and deliver broader and deeper market coverage.