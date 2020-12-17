 

Raymond James Financial To Acquire Consumer-focused Boutique Investment Bank Financo

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:42  |  70   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Financo, a boutique investment bank focused on the consumer sector. The transaction is expected to close in the firm's fiscal second quarter.

"With our strong capital position and the growing demand for effective investment banking expertise among consumer and retail companies, this deal allows us to strategically grow our capabilities with an industry-leading team that has a similar culture and desire to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients," said Raymond James Financial Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.

With offices in New York and London, Financo has strong expertise in a number of consumer and retail specialties and is particularly known for its capabilities in the beauty and personal care, direct-to-consumer e-commerce, enthusiast brands, healthy living and active lifestyle, as well as home furnishings segments, and for working with private, private-equity-backed and publicly traded high-growth, transformative consumer companies. The integration of Financo's more than 25 experienced professionals with the Raymond James complementary consumer and retail practice positions the firm as a global market-leader in consumer and retail investment banking.

"As the consumer and retail spaces undergo significant shifts in business models and shopping behavior, we see tremendous growth opportunity for M&A and growth capital-raising in the space, which are Financo's main areas of expertise," said Jim Bunn, president of Raymond James Global Equities & Investment Banking. "This acquisition significantly expands our Consumer group and deepens our private-equity relationships further assuring Raymond James is well-positioned to serve clients' growing demand for banking expertise during a critical period of transition and change in the sector. We welcome Financo's impressive professionals to Raymond James and look forward to integrating our collective team."

With the acquisition of Financo, Raymond James Investment Banking's new and enhanced sub-sectors of coverage within Consumer & Retail will include apparel and accessories, beauty and personal care, consumer services, direct-to-consumer/e-commerce, enthusiast brands and active lifestyle, fitness and healthy living, footwear, food and beverage, home furnishings and décor, restaurants and specialty retail. The combined Consumer & Retail practice will be led by John Berg, the CEO of Financo, who has nearly 30 years of experience as an investment banker and private-equity investor in the consumer and retail space. The strengthened 50-person team will offer enhanced product capabilities and deliver broader and deeper market coverage.

Seite 1 von 3
Raymond James Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Raymond James Financial To Acquire Consumer-focused Boutique Investment Bank Financo LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) announced today that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Financo, a boutique investment bank focused on the consumer sector. The transaction is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Learning Tree Finishes 2020 with Trio of Industry Awards in Recognition of its Skill-Based IT & ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Raymond James Deploys Additional COVID-19 Aid