Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.12.2020 / 15:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 3,200 AIXTRON SE shares in accordance with a contractual agreement

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.99 EUR 41568.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.99 EUR 41568.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
63966  17.12.2020 



Wertpapier


