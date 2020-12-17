 

LTC Reduces 2021 Rent Escalations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:30  |  49   |   |   

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced it is reducing 2021 rent escalations by 50% in the form of a rent credit to provide financial support to the majority of its operating partners during the ongoing pandemic.

“Our operating partners have done a tremendous job of caring for their residents and patients during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Wendy Simpson, LTC’s Chairman and CEO. “After listening carefully to their needs, and to give back to our industry, we are providing partial relief from 2021 rent escalations so that our operating partners have additional funds at a time during which they need them most. This additional assistance will help our partners as they continue to deliver outstanding and safe care to our nation’s seniors.”

The one-time rent escalation reduction is expected to have an approximate $560,000 impact on LTC’s 2021 first quarter GAAP revenue, and an approximate $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, impact on first quarter FAD (funds available for distribution). Rent escalations occur in various months during the year, but LTC is allowing its operating partners to apply the full amount of the escalator reduction toward rent due in January to assist with their cash needs.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our Board has discussed various ways LTC could provide support to our operating partners, while balancing its fiduciary responsibilities to shareholders. While the Board is fully aware that FAD will be reduced as a result of the aid we are providing, it unanimously supports the decision as well as our focus on striving to replace the funds with accretive transactions in 2021.”

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we remain hopeful that vaccines will be distributed quickly to those who need it most,” continued Simpson. “We are grateful for the excellent strides our industry has made in caring for those most vulnerable, and will continue to do our part to support both our operators and our industry.”

About LTC

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

LTC Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LTC Reduces 2021 Rent Escalations LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced it is reducing 2021 rent escalations by 50% in the form of a rent credit to provide financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Spannend: Wird LTC Properties 2021 endlich mehr als 0,19 US-Dollar pro Monat an Dividende auszahlen?
01.12.20
Das passiert, wenn du jetzt 1.000 Euro in den monatlichen Dividendenzahler LTC Properties investierst!
27.11.20
LTC Properties? Medical Properties? Diese Aktie mit über 5 % Dividendenrendite ist für den Ruhestand jetzt besser!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
18
Monatliche Top Dividenden mit Zukunftspotanzial