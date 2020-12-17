BRAVADA International Officially Launches USAFashion.com with an Exciting Mix of Affordable On-Trend Women’s Fashion & Best in Class Service

USAFashion.com was scheduled to be launched early in 2020 however circumstances associated with Covid-19 forced a delay in the official launch but has remained a live and active website during this time. USAFashion.com promises to deliver a new and exciting women’s fashion shopping experience with an amazing selection of apparel from all over the globe including a substantial mix of made-in-the-USA women’s clothing options.

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.USAFashion.com ) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) has officially launched USAFashion.com with an exciting mix of women’s fashion and accessories. BRAVADA International launched USA Fashion as a brand name for its women’s fashion products about 2 years ago. Since then, it has been growing the number of branded styles and is now launching USAFashion.com as its flagship women’s fashion ecommerce webstore dedicated to the best women’s apparel from around the globe at the best prices and delivered with BRAVADA’s best-in-class service for its customers.

“We have been excited to launch USAFashion.com and provide women here in the USA an incredible selection of women’s clothing and accessories at amazing prices with our best-in-class service,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA. “We are also growing our selection of USA Fashion branded apparel that will represent fresh and easy to wear styles that are on-trend and priced affordably for all budgets.”

The USA Fashion online superstore will include all of the major fashion categories from women’s tops, dresses, pants, skirts, and leggings in regular and plus sizes with some styles in extra plus size options as well. Additional categories are expected to be added as USAFAshion.com continues its growth in 2021 with handbags, swimwear, lingerie, and other fashion accessories.

USAFashion.com launched with its companion website, WomensFashionWholesale.com which went live in October of this year. Part of BRAVADA International’s online strategy is to pair its B2B and B2C websites together to add improved operating efficiencies and product throughput.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

USA Fashion is a Trademark of BRAVADA International, All Rights Reserved

