 

BRAVADA International Officially Launches USAFashion.com with an Exciting Mix of Affordable On-Trend Women’s Fashion & Best in Class Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 15:42  |  30   |   |   

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.USAFashion.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) has officially launched USAFashion.com with an exciting mix of women’s fashion and accessories. BRAVADA International launched USA Fashion as a brand name for its women’s fashion products about 2 years ago. Since then, it has been growing the number of branded styles and is now launching USAFashion.com as its flagship women’s fashion ecommerce webstore dedicated to the best women’s apparel from around the globe at the best prices and delivered with BRAVADA’s best-in-class service for its customers.

USAFashion.com was scheduled to be launched early in 2020 however circumstances associated with Covid-19 forced a delay in the official launch but has remained a live and active website during this time. USAFashion.com promises to deliver a new and exciting women’s fashion shopping experience with an amazing selection of apparel from all over the globe including a substantial mix of made-in-the-USA women’s clothing options.

“We have been excited to launch USAFashion.com and provide women here in the USA an incredible selection of women’s clothing and accessories at amazing prices with our best-in-class service,” replied Danny Alex, CEO of BRAVADA. “We are also growing our selection of USA Fashion branded apparel that will represent fresh and easy to wear styles that are on-trend and priced affordably for all budgets.”

The USA Fashion online superstore will include all of the major fashion categories from women’s tops, dresses, pants, skirts, and leggings in regular and plus sizes with some styles in extra plus size options as well. Additional categories are expected to be added as USAFAshion.com continues its growth in 2021 with handbags, swimwear, lingerie, and other fashion accessories.

USAFashion.com launched with its companion website, WomensFashionWholesale.com which went live in October of this year. Part of BRAVADA International’s online strategy is to pair its B2B and B2C websites together to add improved operating efficiencies and product throughput.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

USA Fashion is a Trademark of BRAVADA International, All Rights Reserved



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BRAVADA International Officially Launches USAFashion.com with an Exciting Mix of Affordable On-Trend Women’s Fashion & Best in Class Service BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.USAFashion.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) has officially launched USAFashion.com with an exciting mix of women’s fashion and accessories. BRAVADA International launched USA Fashion as a brand name for its women’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity