Serengeti and Sun Metals Close Upsized $10,350,000 Bought Deal Offering in Connection With Merger Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SIR) (“Serengeti”) and Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (“Sun Metals”) are pleased to announce, further to their joint news releases dated November 30, 2020 and December 2, 2020, the closing of the previously announced upsized bought deal financing of 82,800,000 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) of Sun Metals, at a price of $0.125 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $10,350,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering included a full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, and was co-led by PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the “Co-Lead Underwriters”), and included Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership, Clarus Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters").

The Offering is being conducted in connection with the previously announced merger transaction, whereby Serengeti will acquire all of the shares of Sun Metals on the basis of 0.43 common shares of Serengeti (on a pre-Consolidation (as defined below) basis) for each share of Sun Metals held (the “Exchange Ratio”), to create a premier Canadian multi-asset copper-gold developer (the “Transaction”). Proceeds from the issue and sale of the Subscription Receipts will be used to advance the collective portfolio of copper-gold exploration and development assets in British Columbia, and for general working capital purposes.

The Subscription Receipts were issued pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”) entered into by Sun Metals, Serengeti, the Co-Lead Underwriters, and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as subscription receipt agent. Pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement, the gross proceeds of the Offering (less 50% of the Underwriters’ cash commission and all of the Underwriters’ expenses) (the “Escrowed Funds”) will be held in escrow pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including, amongst others, (a) the satisfaction or waiver of each of the conditions precedent to the Transaction; and (b) the receipt of all required shareholder and regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction and the Offering, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) (collectively, the “Escrow Release Conditions”). If the Escrow Release Conditions have not been satisfied on or prior to March 31, 2021, the holders of Subscription Receipts will be returned a cash amount equal to the Issue Price of the Subscription Receipts and any interest that has been earned on the Escrowed Funds.