 

TRHC’s DoseMeRx Partners with Physiomics to Provide Precision Dosing for Oncology Medications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:30  |  53   |   |   

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces today it has entered into a partnership with Physiomics plc (AIM: PYC), the oncology consultancy using mathematical models to support the development of cancer treatment regimens and personalized medicine solutions. Through this initiative, Physiomics’ personalized docetaxel model will be integrated into TRHC’s market-leading precision dosing solution, DoseMeRx. Both parties expect positive feedback from this initial trial with the next step being a commercial agreement.

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in developed countries and one of the most significant areas of spend for health systems. There are many effective cancer drugs; but, it is well established that, given the same dose, variations between individuals mean that different amounts of drug reach their tumours.

Using measurements of the amount of drug in a patient’s blood to guide what dose they should receive has been shown to improve efficacy and reduce side effects. The tests, however, are difficult to obtain in oncology because they are expensive and not standardized. Physiomics’ personalized dosing models currently rely only on inexpensive, standard blood tests that could help doctors and pharmacists in making decisions about the dose of cancer drugs for individual patients. TRHC’s DoseMeRx enables healthcare providers to optimize dosing and streamline operations, reduce adverse drug events, and decrease costs. The unique DoseMeRx platform incorporates Bayesian science to guide the safe and effective dosing of 42 different drugs.

Physiomics Chief Executive Officer, Jim Millen, MD, said, “Initially, we will focus on the drug docetaxel, which is commonly used to treat prostate, breast and other cancers. However, one of our goals is to establish how this could potentially be extended to apply to other drugs and cancer types. We partnered with TRHC because its DoseMeRx solution has been the leader in the personalized dosing field for several years, and they have demonstrated the ability to not only lead the science, but to make it accessible for those who can benefit from it. We look forward to the results of the trial and potentially entering into a revenue generating contract in due course.”

Seite 1 von 3
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TRHC’s DoseMeRx Partners with Physiomics to Provide Precision Dosing for Oncology Medications MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces today it has entered into a partnership with Physiomics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Signs Agreement with Missouri Pharmacy Association to Provide Medication Safety Technology Education to Members
30.11.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Names Celynda G.Tadlock, PharmD, MBA, Chief Client Officer and EVP of Pharmacy Benefit Services
24.11.20
American Academy of Home Care Medicine Partners with Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Offer Online Clinical Documentation Education for Members
19.11.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Heritage Health Solutions to Expand Enhanced Medication Therapy Management Services to Self-insured Employers

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.20
2
Tabula Rasa Aktie: Health/Cloud IT rettet Menschenleben und spart Kosten mit weniger Nebenwirkungen