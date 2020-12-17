TRHC’s DoseMeRx Partners with Physiomics to Provide Precision Dosing for Oncology Medications

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in developed countries and one of the most significant areas of spend for health systems. There are many effective cancer drugs; but, it is well established that, given the same dose, variations between individuals mean that different amounts of drug reach their tumours.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (“TRHC”) (NASDAQ: TRHC) , a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces today it has entered into a partnership with Physiomics plc (AIM: PYC), the oncology consultancy using mathematical models to support the development of cancer treatment regimens and personalized medicine solutions. Through this initiative, Physiomics’ personalized docetaxel model will be integrated into TRHC’s market-leading precision dosing solution, DoseMeRx . Both parties expect positive feedback from this initial trial with the next step being a commercial agreement.

Using measurements of the amount of drug in a patient’s blood to guide what dose they should receive has been shown to improve efficacy and reduce side effects. The tests, however, are difficult to obtain in oncology because they are expensive and not standardized. Physiomics’ personalized dosing models currently rely only on inexpensive, standard blood tests that could help doctors and pharmacists in making decisions about the dose of cancer drugs for individual patients. TRHC’s DoseMeRx enables healthcare providers to optimize dosing and streamline operations, reduce adverse drug events, and decrease costs. The unique DoseMeRx platform incorporates Bayesian science to guide the safe and effective dosing of 42 different drugs.

Physiomics Chief Executive Officer, Jim Millen, MD, said, “Initially, we will focus on the drug docetaxel, which is commonly used to treat prostate, breast and other cancers. However, one of our goals is to establish how this could potentially be extended to apply to other drugs and cancer types. We partnered with TRHC because its DoseMeRx solution has been the leader in the personalized dosing field for several years, and they have demonstrated the ability to not only lead the science, but to make it accessible for those who can benefit from it. We look forward to the results of the trial and potentially entering into a revenue generating contract in due course.”