GTX Corp Launches COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kit Expanding its Line of Medical Products and Supplies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of personal protective medical equipment, announced today that it has begun the sales and distribution across the U.S. of COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kits. The Rapid Test Kit detects antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 with 97% accuracy in less than 15 minutes, and provides an affordable and convenient home/office testing solution for individuals who want to know if they have been previously infected with the virus or before and after receiving a vaccine to monitor their levels of antibodies.

Approved under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) act.

Quick, easy, and simultaneous detection of the two major antibodies for coronavirus.

Non-invasive; simple pin prick blood test.

Test takes 1 minute with results in 15 minutes on the spot, no need to send to a lab.

Indication of Prior Infection & Vaccination Performance.

Low cost –retails for around $17.50 / wholesale around $10.00.

Test comes with everything you need.

“For many people, the antibody test gets around the question and key concern, ‘did I have COVID-19 and not know it because I either had mild symptoms for only a few days or didn’t show any symptoms at all.’ As vaccines rollout over the next six months, being able to easily and accurately know if you have antibodies can help guide your thinking on when to get a vaccine or monitor how well your body is responding to the vaccine by producing the necessary antibodies,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

GTX soft launched the test kits a few weeks ago to collect market feedback and has noticed an increase in both interest and demand as vaccine distribution began this week. Antibody tests are now available at several large retailers including Kroger’s which recently announced selling the Antibody test kit for $25.00 and the GTX website which is currently selling 2 kits for $34.99 with free shipping.

Widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also distributes an extensive line of Personal Protective Equipment “PPE” , owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, and is a GSA-approved military and government supplier. Many of the Company’s products are available at its online store and Amazon, and GTX recently soft launched its NFC Veritap solution. To find out more about how you can buy or become an authorized reseller of GTX products, contact our info@gtxcorp.com business development office.