 

GTX Corp Launches COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kit Expanding its Line of Medical Products and Supplies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:35  |  62   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of personal protective medical equipment, announced today that it has begun the sales and distribution across the U.S. of COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kits. The Rapid Test Kit detects antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 with 97% accuracy in less than 15 minutes, and provides an affordable and convenient home/office testing solution for individuals who want to know if they have been previously infected with the virus or before and after receiving a vaccine to monitor their levels of antibodies.

Key Attributes of the Rapid Test Kit:

  • Approved under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) act.
  • Quick, easy, and simultaneous detection of the two major antibodies for coronavirus.
  • Non-invasive; simple pin prick blood test.
  • Test takes 1 minute with results in 15 minutes on the spot, no need to send to a lab.
  • Indication of Prior Infection & Vaccination Performance.
  • Low cost –retails for around $17.50 / wholesale around $10.00.
  • Test comes with everything you need.

“For many people, the antibody test gets around the question and key concern, ‘did I have COVID-19 and not know it because I either had mild symptoms for only a few days or didn’t show any symptoms at all.’ As vaccines rollout over the next six months, being able to easily and accurately know if you have antibodies can help guide your thinking on when to get a vaccine or monitor how well your body is responding to the vaccine by producing the necessary antibodies,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

GTX soft launched the test kits a few weeks ago to collect market feedback and has noticed an increase in both interest and demand as vaccine distribution began this week. Antibody tests are now available at several large retailers including Kroger’s which recently announced selling the Antibody test kit for $25.00 and the GTX website which is currently selling 2 kits for $34.99 with free shipping.

Widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also distributes an extensive line of Personal Protective Equipment “PPE”, owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, and is a GSA-approved military and government supplier. Many of the Company’s products are available at its online store and Amazon, and GTX recently soft launched its NFC Veritap solution. To find out more about how you can buy or become an authorized reseller of GTX products, contact our info@gtxcorp.com business development office.

Seite 1 von 3
GTX Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTX Corp Launches COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kit Expanding its Line of Medical Products and Supplies LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of personal protective medical …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
GTX Corp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update