Home & Hardware Company Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search for Their eCommerce Website

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, has announced a European home and hardware company has selected Celebros Search as their site search and merchandising solution for their online store.

The company operates both online and offline and is a one-stop-shop for building, home & garden needs. Established in 1960, they are one of the largest independent home & hardware stores in northern Europe.

The company recently launched a new eCommerce website with the abcommerce platform, a long-time partner of Bridgeline, with a large selection of categories and products, and needed the enhanced functionality of Celebros to help them attain their goals to drive new traffic, increase conversions, and improve average order sizes.

Celebros was selected for its natural language processing (NLP) site search, with machine learning and AI capabilities. Using these advanced technologies, Celebros can map out the customer's journey, including the complex keywords they input, to improve the accuracy of their search results and recommend products they may want to buy.

Celebros was also selected for its AutoComplete functionality. This feature can self-learn and show relevant search result recommendations based on the letters typed into the search box.

Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO, says, "We're excited to expand our European presence and work with our partners, such as abcommerce, to introduce our suite of eCommerce tools to retailers and eTailers."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations.  OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners; combining content with business data, processes and applications across multiply channels and device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services.  Celebros Search is a commerce oriented, site search product that provides for Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages.  Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital, Inc.
press@bridgeline.com




