 

Verizon extends Nationwide 5G to cover 230 million people

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:30  |  44   |   |   

Only Verizon customers have access to the robust network architecture of our 4G foundational network, the most technologically advanced 5G Nationwide network and 5G Ultra Wideband, the world’s fastest.

What you need to know:

  • 24 million customers throughout Central Texas, Tulsa, OK, Upstate New York, and the New England area now have access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide service for no added cost, bringing the total customers with access to the most advanced nationwide service to more than 230 million in over 2,700 cities.
  • Customers in parts of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Albuquerque and Durham now have access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband, available in 61 cities, 48 stadiums and arenas and seven airports.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today an additional 24 million customers have access to Verizon’s technologically advanced 5G nationwide network for no added cost.* Verizon announced continued expansion of its 5G Nationwide service to millions more customers throughout Central Texas, Tulsa, OK, Upstate New York, and the New England area, bringing the total to 230 million people able to access Verizon’s 5G capabilities and benefits in over 2,700 cities.

Additionally, Verizon has expanded access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network to customers in parts of Tampa, St Petersburg, Albuquerque and Durham, giving them access to the unprecedented speeds and capabilities of the world’s fastest 5G.** Customers in 61 cities can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce.

The most advanced 5G Nationwide network

Verizon’s nationwide network is built with the most advanced technologies available in the industry.

  • The underlying network architecture is built on a cloud-native containerized architecture, similar to the IP-based architecture used by the most notable global tech companies, which can allow for unprecedented levels of operational automation, flexibility and adaptability.
  • Verizon’s 5G Nationwide employs Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology, which allows 5G service to run simultaneously with 4G LTE on multiple spectrum bands. This new technology allows Verizon to dynamically use its full portfolio of current spectrum resources to serve both 4G and 5G customers, maximizing their experience on the Verizon network. Customers can use Verizon’s network in a variety of ways — from virtual learning to real-time gaming — that requires the ability to allocate spectrum resources in real time.
  • And much of the newest expansion of Verizon’s Nationwide 5G network uses virtualization all the way to cell sites at the edge of the network. Virtualizing the cell sites and functions, like the virtualization work previously completed in the core of the network, decouples software and hardware functionality enabling the network to be built on general purpose hardware. Using Common Off-The-Shelf (COTS) hardware leads to greater flexibility and agility in the introduction of new products and services. Instead of adding or upgrading single-purpose hardware, the move to a cloud native, container-based virtualized architecture leads to greater flexibility, faster delivery of services, greater scalability, and improved cost efficiency in networks. This virtualization will also lower the barrier to entry for new vendors in the ecosystem. New entrants can accelerate innovation, reduce operating costs, and lay the groundwork for flexible network and cloud infrastructure closer to the customer, eventually leading to single digit latency. Key 5G use cases focused on providing the best, most efficient network for customers, will heavily rely on the programmability of virtualized networks.
    Seite 1 von 2
    Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon extends Nationwide 5G to cover 230 million people Only Verizon customers have access to the robust network architecture of our 4G foundational network, the most technologically advanced 5G Nationwide network and 5G Ultra Wideband, the world’s fastest. What you need to know: 24 million customers …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:01 Uhr
Entain and Verizon Media Announce Innovation Alliance
16.12.20
Verizon Business and Walgreens Boots Alliance partner to power digital customer experiences at Walgreens stores nationwide
14.12.20
Verizon Business Brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to SAP Labs
10.12.20
Verizon and Corning launch commercial indoor 5G; WeWork among first adopters
10.12.20
Verizon Business offers touchless payment capability with Clover from Fiserv
09.12.20
Verizon to speak at Barclays Global TMT Conference December 10
08.12.20
Verizon becomes official 5G innovation partner to Simon Fuller
08.12.20
Verizon and Motorola Solutions bring interoperable broadband communications to public safety
08.12.20
Verizon Business expands its SD WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak
07.12.20
Verizon to speak at UBS Global TMT Conference December 8

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN