Verizon extends Nationwide 5G to cover 230 million people

What you need to know:
- 24 million customers throughout Central Texas, Tulsa, OK, Upstate New York, and the New England area now have access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide service for no added cost, bringing the total customers with access to the most advanced nationwide service to more than 230 million in over 2,700 cities.
- Customers in parts of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Albuquerque and Durham now have access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband, available in 61 cities, 48 stadiums and arenas and seven airports.
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today an additional 24 million customers have access to Verizon’s technologically advanced 5G nationwide network for no added cost.* Verizon announced continued expansion of its 5G Nationwide service to millions more customers throughout Central Texas, Tulsa, OK, Upstate New York, and the New England area, bringing the total to 230 million people able to access Verizon’s 5G capabilities and benefits in over 2,700 cities.
Additionally, Verizon has expanded access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network to customers in parts of Tampa, St Petersburg, Albuquerque and Durham, giving them access to the unprecedented speeds and capabilities of the world’s fastest 5G.** Customers in 61 cities can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce.
The most advanced 5G Nationwide network
Verizon’s nationwide network is built with the most advanced technologies available in the industry.
- The underlying network architecture is built on a cloud-native containerized architecture, similar to the IP-based architecture used by the most notable global tech companies, which can allow for unprecedented levels of operational automation, flexibility and adaptability.
- Verizon’s 5G Nationwide employs Dynamic Spectrum Sharing technology, which allows 5G service to run simultaneously with 4G LTE on multiple spectrum bands. This new technology allows Verizon to dynamically use its full portfolio of current spectrum resources to serve both 4G and 5G customers, maximizing their experience on the Verizon network. Customers can use Verizon’s network in a variety of ways — from virtual learning to real-time gaming — that requires the ability to allocate spectrum resources in real time.
- And much of the newest expansion of Verizon’s Nationwide 5G network uses virtualization all the way to cell sites at the edge of the network. Virtualizing the cell
sites and functions, like the virtualization work previously completed in the core of the network, decouples software and hardware functionality enabling the network to be built on general purpose
hardware. Using Common Off-The-Shelf (COTS) hardware leads to greater flexibility and agility in the introduction of new products and services. Instead of adding or upgrading single-purpose
hardware, the move to a cloud native, container-based virtualized architecture leads to greater flexibility, faster delivery of services, greater scalability, and improved cost efficiency in
networks. This virtualization will also lower the barrier to entry for new vendors in the ecosystem. New entrants can accelerate innovation, reduce operating costs, and lay the groundwork for
flexible network and cloud infrastructure closer to the customer, eventually leading to single digit latency. Key 5G use cases focused on providing the best, most efficient network for customers,
will heavily rely on the programmability of virtualized networks.
