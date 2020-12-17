Verizon extends Nationwide 5G to cover 230 million people

Only Verizon customers have access to the robust network architecture of our 4G foundational network, the most technologically advanced 5G Nationwide network and 5G Ultra Wideband, the world’s fastest.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today an additional 24 million customers have access to Verizon’s technologically advanced 5G nationwide network for no added cost.* Verizon announced continued expansion of its 5G Nationwide service to millions more customers throughout Central Texas, Tulsa, OK, Upstate New York, and the New England area, bringing the total to 230 million people able to access Verizon’s 5G capabilities and benefits in over 2,700 cities.

Additionally, Verizon has expanded access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network to customers in parts of Tampa, St Petersburg, Albuquerque and Durham, giving them access to the unprecedented speeds and capabilities of the world’s fastest 5G.** Customers in 61 cities can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly. Enterprise customers in these markets now have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, revolutionizing how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce.

The most advanced 5G Nationwide network

Verizon’s nationwide network is built with the most advanced technologies available in the industry.