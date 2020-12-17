 

TrueCar Shares Best End-of-Year Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:52  |  42   |   |   

Plus Best Deals on Used Vehicle and Trade-Ins

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-year deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values for December 2020.

“December has typically been the best month to buy when it comes to getting a discount off the sticker price, and the last day of the year has been the best day,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM Analytics at TrueCar. “While this year has been anything but typical, we anticipate these savings trends will continue for 2020, and project average savings of over 10% off MSRP on new cars for December and close to 11% on December 31st.”

“Consumers with the most flexibility in terms of the vehicle model, color and options will have the best opportunity to score big savings on a new vehicle.”

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars: December 2020
Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surface the best offer when compared with the prior month.

Best Cash Deals
     
1.   Toyota Highlander (Midsize Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $45,476
    Avg. Paid: $41,022
    Avg. incentive amount: $3,469
    Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,578, up 23% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 8% off MSRP.
     
2.   Dodge Journey (Midsize Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $27,143
    Avg. Paid: $25,726
    Avg. incentive amount: $4,163
    Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,163, up 23% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 15% off MSRP.
     
3.   Kia Rio (Subcompact)
    Avg. MSRP: $17,657
    Avg. Paid: $16,580
    Avg. incentive amount: $1,249
    Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,240, up 18% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 7% off MSRP.
     
4.   Chrysler Pacifica (Minivan)
    Avg. MSRP: $45,197
    Avg. Paid: $42,047
    Avg. incentive amount: $4,617
    Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,534, up 11% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 10% off MSRP.
     
5.   Hyundai Tucson (Compact Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $29,066
    Avg. Paid: $26,854
    Avg. incentive amount: $4,144
    Cash incentive: the average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,268, up 7% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 14% off MSRP.
     
Best Lease Deals
     
1.   Hyundai Ioniq Electric (Electric)
    Avg. MSRP: $36,650
    Avg. Paid: $34,919
    Avg. incentive amount: $17,982
    Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $18,138, up 11% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 54% off MSRP.
     
2.   Chevrolet Blazer (Midsize Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $41,459
    Avg. Paid: $37,956
    Avg. incentive amount: $5,034
    Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $8,071, up 9% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 12% off MSRP.
     
3.   Kia Sportage (Compact Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $28,879
    Avg. Paid: $25,551
    Avg. incentive amount: $4,454
    Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $6,491, up 8% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 15% off MSRP.
     
4.   Nissan Sentra (Compact Car)
    Avg. MSRP: $22,395
    Avg. Paid: $21,076
    Avg. incentive amount: $2,327
    Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,946, up 5% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 10% off MSRP.
     
5.   Nissan Altima (Midsize Car)
    Avg. MSRP: $27,833
    Avg. Paid: $24,958
    Avg. incentive amount: $3,516
    Lease incentive: the average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,896, up 4% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 13% off MSRP.
     
Best Finance Deals
     
1.   Ford Explorer (Midsize Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $49,494
    Avg. Paid: $44,685
    Avg. incentive amount: $7,840
    Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $9,826, up 16% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 16% off MSRP.
     
2.   Ford Edge (Midsize Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $40,109
    Avg. Paid: $35,579
    Avg. incentive amount: $7,451
    Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $9,022, up 14% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 19% off MSRP.
     
3.   Ford Expedition (Fullsize Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $69,308
    Avg. Paid: $63,387
    Avg. incentive amount: $9,465
    Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $11,673, up 12% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 14% off MSRP.
     
4.   Subaru Outback (Midsize Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $36,549
    Avg. Paid: $33,367
    Avg. incentive amount: $3,617
    Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $3,496, up 12% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 10% off MSRP.
     
5.   Honda CR-V (Compact Utility)
    Avg. MSRP: $31,480
    Avg. Paid: $29,772
    Avg. incentive amount: $2,518
    Finance incentive: the average finance offer on this vehicle is $2,105, up 12% from last month.
    Why this is a good deal: The average incentive across cash, lease and finance represents an average savings of 8% off MSRP.

Visit the TrueCar Blog for vehicle descriptions and click here for vehicle images.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 12/16/2020. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

Best Deals on Used Vehicles: December 2020
We look at popular used vehicles at a model level and curate those that have experienced a significant month-over-month drop in the list price indicating a good deal.

“We continue to see strength in used vehicles with the average list price about 9% higher than the prior year. This is partially driven by strong demand for used trucks and large SUVs which dominate our best trade-in list. Consumers looking for the best used vehicle deals will have the best opportunity with sedans, electric vehicles and compact vehicles, which are currently seeing the largest month-over-month declines,” added Woolard.

Brand and Model Segment MoM Drop in
List Price
Nissan LEAF Electric -5.2 %
Chevrolet Sonic Mainstream Cars -4.9 %
BMW i3 Electric -4.8 %
Ford C-Max Mainstream Cars -4.6 %
Toyota Prius Mainstream Cars -4.6 %
Ford Focus Mainstream Cars -4.5 %
Toyota C-HR Mainstream Utility -4.4 %
Kia Forte Mainstream Cars -4.4 %
Kia Soul Electric -4.4 %
Hyundai Veloster Mainstream Cars -4.4 %
Chevrolet Volt Mainstream Cars -4.3 %
Kia Rio Mainstream Cars -4.3 %
Honda Fit Mainstream Cars -4.2 %
Nissan Kicks Mainstream Utility -4.1 %
Nissan Versa Mainstream Cars -4.1 %

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 12/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer.

Best Deals on Trade-In Values
Below, we highlight popular used models with the smallest decline in list price compared with the average. A smaller drop or small gain in list price signifies that the vehicle is retaining its market value and could fetch a stronger trade-in value.

Brand and Model Segment MoM Change in
List Price
Ram 2500 Pickups -1.7 %
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Luxury Utility -1.8 %
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Pickups -1.8 %
Ford Super Duty F-250 Pickups -1.9 %
Ford Super Duty F-350 Pickups -1.9 %
Volvo XC90 Luxury Utility -1.9 %
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Luxury Cars -1.9 %
Mercedes-Benz GLA Luxury Utility -1.9 %
Cadillac Escalade Luxury Utility -2.0 %
GMC Yukon Mainstream Utility -2.0 %
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Luxury Cars -2.0 %
Mercedes-Benz GLS Luxury Utility -2.1 %
GMC Sierra 1500 Pickups -2.2 %
Subaru WRX Mainstream Cars -2.3 %
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Luxury Cars -2.3 %

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 12/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle list price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer. Changes in used vehicle list prices are assumed to be correlated with corresponding changes in trade-in value, but this correlation between list prices and trade-in values may not exist for the identified models or may not be experienced to the same degree.

If you’re active duty military, veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) Email: pr@truecar.com

TrueCar Contacts:
Shadee Malekafzali
Senior Director, Public Relations
shadee@truecar.com
424-258-8694

 


TrueCar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TrueCar Shares Best End-of-Year Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for December 2020 Plus Best Deals on Used Vehicle and Trade-InsSANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-year …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Consumer Interest in Online Vehicle Shopping and Delivery Peaks in TrueCar’s Latest COVID-19 Vehicle Shopping Study
30.11.20
TrueCar Closes Sale of ALG Subsidiary to J.D. Power
24.11.20
TrueCar and ALG Forecast New Vehicle Retail Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month
23.11.20
TrueCar Shares Best Black Friday Cash, Lease, and Finance Deals on Popular New Models
18.11.20
Subaru, Lexus Win Overall Brand Honors in 21st Annual ALG Residual Value Awards
17.11.20
TrueCar Announces eRacing Sweepstakes in Partnership with TrueCar Military Brand Ambassador, NASCAR Driver and Naval Officer Jesse Iwuji