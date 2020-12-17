Gunvor Invests In Artemis Technologies To Revolutionize Maritime Transport
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 17.12.2020, 16:15 | 26 | 0 |
Belfast, Northern Ireland (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group, one of the world's
largest physical energy commodities traders, has made an investment in Artemis
Technologies as a part of the company's commitment to developing nonhydrocarbon
solutions to maritime transportation. The investment by Gunvor follows the
recent award of a £33 million UK Government innovation grant to the Artemis
Technologies-led Belfast Maritime Consortium, which aims to develop
zero-emission high-speed ferries.
Artemis Technologies, founded in 2017, is an applied technologies spin-off of
the Artemis Racing sailing team, which competed in the 34th and 35th editions of
the America's Cup-the most technologically demanding sailing competition in the
world. Artemis Technologies is a purely commercial endeavour that draws on the
team's world-class designers, engineers, and boat builders to develop practical
applications for its advancements in speed and efficiency.
largest physical energy commodities traders, has made an investment in Artemis
Technologies as a part of the company's commitment to developing nonhydrocarbon
solutions to maritime transportation. The investment by Gunvor follows the
recent award of a £33 million UK Government innovation grant to the Artemis
Technologies-led Belfast Maritime Consortium, which aims to develop
zero-emission high-speed ferries.
Artemis Technologies, founded in 2017, is an applied technologies spin-off of
the Artemis Racing sailing team, which competed in the 34th and 35th editions of
the America's Cup-the most technologically demanding sailing competition in the
world. Artemis Technologies is a purely commercial endeavour that draws on the
team's world-class designers, engineers, and boat builders to develop practical
applications for its advancements in speed and efficiency.
"Artemis Technologies is working on a number of compelling innovations that will
help decarbonise the maritime sector at a time when there is growing demand for
low-carbon alternatives," said Torbjörn Törnqvist, Chairman of Gunvor Group.
"Gunvor has committed to reduce the carbon footprint of the commodities we're
trading and our industrial processes, as well as to explore relevant commercial
opportunities. There is no silver bullet to the climate change issue. Many
solutions are needed."
Gunvor's investment will aid Artemis Technologies' development of a
transformative electric hydrofoiling propulsion system, the Artemis eFoiler(TM)
that will power "green" vessels of the future. The vessels developed as a part
of the Belfast project will operate with up to 90% less energy than traditional
ferries, with the capability of carrying up to 350 passengers and produce zero
emissions during operation.
This Artemis eFoiler(TM) system combines technologies from the 13-partner
Belfast syndicate, which includes a mix of companies within the maritime,
aerospace, energy, and automotive industries, as well as academic institutions
and public bodies.
"With approximately 30% of ship emissions coming from domestic voyages, the
maritime sector is under pressure to develop and adopt new disruptive
innovations," said Double Olympic sailing gold medallist and CEO of Artemis
Technologies, Dr. Iain Percy OBE. "This means that reducing emissions on smaller
domestic fleets, which typically make these shorter journeys, will be key in
meeting net zero goals."
Artemis Technologies was recently profiled in the " Future of Everything (https:
//www.wsj.com/podcasts/wsj-the-future-of-everything/traveling-with-tech-made-for
-the-world-fastest-sailboats/AD9E67D1-E488-4678-8CF9-77E7E0A4D27F) " podcast.
The Belfast Consortium was recently profiled by BBC News
(https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-53184775) .
About Gunvor Group
Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading
houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently
move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded
most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,
pipelines, storage, and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable value
across the global supply chain for its customers. More information can be found
at GunvorGroup.com.
Mr. Seth Thomas Pietras
stp@gunvorgroup.com
+41 79 870 6290
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388271/Gunvor_Artemis_Sailing.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388284/Gunvor_Artemis_eFoiler.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/4794134
OTS: Gunvor Group
help decarbonise the maritime sector at a time when there is growing demand for
low-carbon alternatives," said Torbjörn Törnqvist, Chairman of Gunvor Group.
"Gunvor has committed to reduce the carbon footprint of the commodities we're
trading and our industrial processes, as well as to explore relevant commercial
opportunities. There is no silver bullet to the climate change issue. Many
solutions are needed."
Gunvor's investment will aid Artemis Technologies' development of a
transformative electric hydrofoiling propulsion system, the Artemis eFoiler(TM)
that will power "green" vessels of the future. The vessels developed as a part
of the Belfast project will operate with up to 90% less energy than traditional
ferries, with the capability of carrying up to 350 passengers and produce zero
emissions during operation.
This Artemis eFoiler(TM) system combines technologies from the 13-partner
Belfast syndicate, which includes a mix of companies within the maritime,
aerospace, energy, and automotive industries, as well as academic institutions
and public bodies.
"With approximately 30% of ship emissions coming from domestic voyages, the
maritime sector is under pressure to develop and adopt new disruptive
innovations," said Double Olympic sailing gold medallist and CEO of Artemis
Technologies, Dr. Iain Percy OBE. "This means that reducing emissions on smaller
domestic fleets, which typically make these shorter journeys, will be key in
meeting net zero goals."
Artemis Technologies was recently profiled in the " Future of Everything (https:
//www.wsj.com/podcasts/wsj-the-future-of-everything/traveling-with-tech-made-for
-the-world-fastest-sailboats/AD9E67D1-E488-4678-8CF9-77E7E0A4D27F) " podcast.
The Belfast Consortium was recently profiled by BBC News
(https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-53184775) .
About Gunvor Group
Gunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading
houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently
move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded
most. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,
pipelines, storage, and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable value
across the global supply chain for its customers. More information can be found
at GunvorGroup.com.
Mr. Seth Thomas Pietras
stp@gunvorgroup.com
+41 79 870 6290
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388271/Gunvor_Artemis_Sailing.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388284/Gunvor_Artemis_eFoiler.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358699/Gunvor_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105839/4794134
OTS: Gunvor Group
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0