Gunvor Invests In Artemis Technologies To Revolutionize Maritime Transport

Belfast, Northern Ireland (ots/PRNewswire) - Gunvor Group, one of the world's

largest physical energy commodities traders, has made an investment in Artemis

Technologies as a part of the company's commitment to developing nonhydrocarbon

solutions to maritime transportation. The investment by Gunvor follows the

recent award of a £33 million UK Government innovation grant to the Artemis

Technologies-led Belfast Maritime Consortium, which aims to develop

zero-emission high-speed ferries.



Artemis Technologies, founded in 2017, is an applied technologies spin-off of

the Artemis Racing sailing team, which competed in the 34th and 35th editions of

the America's Cup-the most technologically demanding sailing competition in the

world. Artemis Technologies is a purely commercial endeavour that draws on the

team's world-class designers, engineers, and boat builders to develop practical

applications for its advancements in speed and efficiency.





"Artemis Technologies is working on a number of compelling innovations that willhelp decarbonise the maritime sector at a time when there is growing demand forlow-carbon alternatives," said Torbjörn Törnqvist, Chairman of Gunvor Group."Gunvor has committed to reduce the carbon footprint of the commodities we'retrading and our industrial processes, as well as to explore relevant commercialopportunities. There is no silver bullet to the climate change issue. Manysolutions are needed."Gunvor's investment will aid Artemis Technologies' development of atransformative electric hydrofoiling propulsion system, the Artemis eFoiler(TM)that will power "green" vessels of the future. The vessels developed as a partof the Belfast project will operate with up to 90% less energy than traditionalferries, with the capability of carrying up to 350 passengers and produce zeroemissions during operation.This Artemis eFoiler(TM) system combines technologies from the 13-partnerBelfast syndicate, which includes a mix of companies within the maritime,aerospace, energy, and automotive industries, as well as academic institutionsand public bodies."With approximately 30% of ship emissions coming from domestic voyages, themaritime sector is under pressure to develop and adopt new disruptiveinnovations," said Double Olympic sailing gold medallist and CEO of ArtemisTechnologies, Dr. Iain Percy OBE. "This means that reducing emissions on smallerdomestic fleets, which typically make these shorter journeys, will be key inmeeting net zero goals."Artemis Technologies was recently profiled in the " Future of Everything (https://www.wsj.com/podcasts/wsj-the-future-of-everything/traveling-with-tech-made-for-the-world-fastest-sailboats/AD9E67D1-E488-4678-8CF9-77E7E0A4D27F) " podcast.The Belfast Consortium was recently profiled by BBC News(https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-53184775) .About Gunvor GroupGunvor Group is one of the world's largest independent commodities tradinghouses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficientlymove physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demandedmost. With strategic investments in industrial infrastructure-refineries,pipelines, storage, and terminals-Gunvor further generates sustainable valueacross the global supply chain for its customers.