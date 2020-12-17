 

West Wealth Management Joins Ameriprise Financial in Search of Independence and Support to Create a More Efficient Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire
17.12.2020   

West Wealth Management, which includes Private Wealth Advisor Michael West, CFP and financial advisors Andrew West, AIF and Laura Cook, CFP, recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James with $150 million in assets under management. The team had been looking for the right time and opportunity to move independent; they felt confident moving now because they found the flexibility and efficiency to continue to provide a premium level of service to their clients and strategically expand their practice.

“We have big goals to create efficiencies and grow West Wealth Management. Time is a valuable resource, and the reason I run this business is because I wanted flexibility to spend my time where it’s most valuable,” said Michael West, who has 28 years of experience in the industry. What drew us to Ameriprise was the opportunity to be independent – meaning to maintain control of our environment and have more flexibility in the way we set up our practice – while having a strong national brand supporting us.”

Andrew West joined his father’s practice in 2011 and has developed strategic partnerships with business owners to provide defined benefit plans and advice on executive compensation within the retirement plan space. “My focus is developing partnerships with centers of influence, including CPAs, and helping business owners with corporate retirement plan design. We look forward to taking this area of our business to the next level.”

Laura Cook joined the practice in 2013 and has built a reputation for serving women clients. “It's no secret that women, especially working moms, have been particularly impacted by the pandemic. Our team has worked hard to increase their financial confidence by truly listening to their concerns and helping them create a plan to achieve their goals.”

Michael West’s team also includes his daughter and client concierge Katherine West, operations manager Priscilla Rackley, and receptionist Emily West. The practice, which is based in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, serves a wide range of clients and businesses in 33 states across the country. Michael Barker supports the team as their Ameriprise franchise field vice president.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020.

