 

Rent-A-Center Named in the Top 50 Companies for Best Company Culture by Comparably

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) (“Rent-A-Center” or the “Company”), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, has been ranked as one of the top 50 large companies across North America with the Best Company Culture for 2020, according to Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site.

The rankings are based on an anonymous rating by Rent-A-Center coworkers, and then compared against thousands of other large companies across a wide range of industries. Rankings were determined based on a combination of questions regarding compensation, leadership, teams, work environment, overall outlook, professional development, work-life balance, and perks & benefits to get a comprehensive view of what it is like to work for the company.

“This has been an unprecedented year and our coworkers have demonstrated incredible resilience and perseverance as they continued to serve our customers,” said Mitch Fadel, CEO. “This award is evidence that we are fulfilling our mission to improve the life of our customers and coworkers.”

“We are especially excited to receive the Best Company Culture award because it is based solely on the sentiments expressed by our coworkers,” said Russell Goin, SVP and CHRO of Rent-A-Center. “Our goal has been and continues to be to continuously improve the experiences of our coworkers, which in turn provides an exceptional level of service to our customers.”

Rent-A-Center is proud to offer careers that provide purpose with an award-winning culture. Learn more at raccareers.com.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.
 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 2,000 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 400 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

