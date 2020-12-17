Strategic Global Advisors Selects Northern Trust for Middle Office Outsourcing and Foreign Exchange Solutions

Strategic Global Advisors, a multi-billion dollar global equity manager, sought an experienced provider with the track record and expertise to help scale its growing business and institutionalize processes and workflows. Northern Trust was selected for its client servicing approach, product capabilities, advanced technology and commitment to middle office outsourcing for investment managers.

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been selected by Strategic Global Advisors, LLC., a woman- and employee-owned institutional asset management firm headquartered in Newport Beach, California, to provide middle office outsourcing and outsourced foreign exchange dealing through its Complete FX service.

“The Northern Trust team is an exceptional group of talented individuals who are committed to being not just a vendor, but also a partner. During these challenging months they have demonstrated patience and professionalism while delivering on deadlines and helping us meet our objectives,” said Cynthia Tusan, Chief Executive Officer, Strategic Global Advisors.

“We look forward to a great partnership with Strategic Global Advisors, supporting their focus on consistent investment outcomes for their clients,” said Ryan Burns, Head of Global Fund Services, Americas at Northern Trust. “Our Whole Office approach to providing solutions across the entire investment lifecycle, combined with our service and technology approach to FX, ensures that we are well positioned to help Strategic Global Advisors achieve their objectives.”

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services business provides fund administration, global custody, depositary, investment operations outsourcing, capital markets and revenue enhancement solutions to global investment managers – supporting an extensive range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

NTAC:3NS-20

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005695/en/