 

EVI Industries to Acquire Eastern Laundry Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 16:05  |  30   |   |   

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) announced today that it executed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all the assets and certain liabilities of Taunton, Massachusetts-based Baystate Business Ventures d/b/a Eastern Laundry Systems (“Eastern Laundry Systems”), a distributor of commercial and vended laundry products and a provider of related installation and maintenance services. Eastern Laundry Systems has built a reputation of providing exceptional service while representing quality products to a diverse customer base across the New England region.

This acquisition is consistent with EVI’s strategy to build the largest and most dynamic sales and service team in each geographic market to promote the Company’s growing portfolio of products and to expand its service operations.

Henry M. Nahmad, EVI’s Chairman and CEO, said: “We are pleased to welcome Eastern Laundry Systems to the EVI Family. We remain very active in our pursuit of additional acquisitions and strategic investments in other great businesses in our industry and in those industries that meet our financial and strategic criteria.”

The transaction is expected to close upon the satisfaction of closing conditions.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a distributor that sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others, supplies related replacement parts and accessories, designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems, and provides installation and maintenance services to thousands of customers, which include commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. These activities are conducted in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical matters contained herein, statements in this press release are forward- looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, trends, performance or achievements of EVI Industries, or industry trends and results, to differ from the future results, trends, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, that the proposed acquisition of Eastern Laundry Systems may not be accretive to EVI Industries earnings or otherwise have a positive impact on EVI Industries operating results or financial condition to the extent anticipated or at all, integration risks, risks related to the business, operations and prospects of Eastern Laundry Systems and EVI Industries plans with respect thereto, the risk that the conditions to closing the proposed acquisition may not be satisfied and that the proposed acquisition may not otherwise be consummated when expected, in accordance with the contemplated terms, or at all, and the risks related to EVI Industries operations, results, financial condition, financial resources, and growth strategy, including EVI Industries ability to find and complete other acquisition or merger opportunities, and the impact of any such acquisitions or mergers on EVI Industries operations, results and financial condition. Reference is also made to other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other risks and factors discussed in EVI Industries filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, those disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of EVI Industries Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on September 14, 2020, as amended by its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on October 28, 2020. Many of these risks and factors are beyond EVI Industries control. In addition, past performance and perceived trends may not be indicative of future results. EVI Industries cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. EVI Industries does not undertake to, and specifically disclaims any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EVI Industries to Acquire Eastern Laundry Systems EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) announced today that it executed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all the assets and certain liabilities of Taunton, Massachusetts-based Baystate Business Ventures d/b/a Eastern …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
QAD Expands Capabilities in Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Management with Planned Acquisition of ...
Aurinia Announces Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for ...
Amazon Offers Customers Free, Convenient and Easy Returns at More Locations This Holiday Season
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity