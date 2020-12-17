 

Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in North Little Rock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020   

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“We are proud to be expanding our operations in Arkansas with our newest facility in North Little Rock and we are excited to create over five hundred new, full-time jobs for the local community,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Amazon is grateful for the continued support we’ve received from local and state leaders and we look forward to leveraging our scale for good to support this great community.”

Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers. In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

“North Little Rock’s dedicated workforce and central location make it a perfect selection for Amazon’s newest distribution center,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “I’m delighted that Amazon has once again decided to invest in Central Arkansas, creating job opportunities for hundreds of Arkansans, and I’m confident that North Little Rock will be a perfect fit for the company’s project.”

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

“On behalf of a grateful community, I want to thank Amazon’s leaders for selecting North Little Rock as its newest central Arkansas distribution center location,” said North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith. “Amazon’s commitment to this region is truly remarkable. Given our great transportation network and advantageous location it is a solid business decision that we certainly appreciate and respect.”

Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

“I am proud to see Pulaski County continuing to be an attractive market for business expansion,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “Amazon’s ongoing investment directly attributes to economic growth and job opportunities for the people of Pulaski County and all of Central Arkansas.”

Additional Resources:

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.

