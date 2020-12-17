 

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (“Tiziana” or “the Company”) - Notification of proposed admission to the Main Market and cancellation of trading on AIM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 16:04  |  45   |   |   

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces it has applied to list its ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) (the "Official List") and admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's (the "London Stock Exchange") main market ("Main Market") for listed securities (together, "Admission"). The Board has taken this decision as it believes that a standard listing will afford Tiziana greater flexibility in pursuing its strategy as an international company.

Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company hereby gives notice of the intended cancellation of trading of its Ordinary Shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM").

Admission will be through an introduction of the existing Ordinary Shares. The Company will not be issuing new shares in conjunction with the proposed Admission or the publication of the related prospectus. It is expected that the Company will publish its prospectus in connection with Admission on 18 December 2020 and it is anticipated that the Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Official List, commence trading on the Main Market and simultaneously trading will be cancelled on AIM on 21 January 2021 at 07:00 am (being at least 20 business days after this announcement). The Company's shares will continue to be registered with their existing ISIN number GB00BKWNZY55 and SEDOL number BKWNZY5. The Company's ticker symbol will continue to be TILS. The process has taken longer than expected due to circumstances beyond the control of the Company.

The prospectus will, when issued, be made available on the Company's website at www.tizianalifesciences.com, and will be available for inspection at the offices of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN between the hours of 9.30 am and 5.30 pm on any Business Day (subject to current COVID restrictions).

The Company's existing shareholders should consult their own tax advisers as to the tax implications of the Company's proposed move to the Main Market.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Dr Kunwar Shailubhai, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3
Tiziana Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (“Tiziana” or “the Company”) - Notification of proposed admission to the Main Market and cancellation of trading on AIM LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Tiziana Life Sciences to Host Investor Update Call on 2 December 2020 at 4: 15 p.m. ET
18.11.20
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - PDMR Dealing