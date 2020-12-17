Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company hereby gives notice of the intended cancellation of trading of its Ordinary Shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM").

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (" Tiziana " or the " Company "), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces it has applied to list its ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) (the "Official List") and admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's (the "London Stock Exchange") main market ("Main Market") for listed securities (together, "Admission"). The Board has taken this decision as it believes that a standard listing will afford Tiziana greater flexibility in pursuing its strategy as an international company.

Admission will be through an introduction of the existing Ordinary Shares. The Company will not be issuing new shares in conjunction with the proposed Admission or the publication of the related prospectus. It is expected that the Company will publish its prospectus in connection with Admission on 18 December 2020 and it is anticipated that the Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Official List, commence trading on the Main Market and simultaneously trading will be cancelled on AIM on 21 January 2021 at 07:00 am (being at least 20 business days after this announcement). The Company's shares will continue to be registered with their existing ISIN number GB00BKWNZY55 and SEDOL number BKWNZY5. The Company's ticker symbol will continue to be TILS. The process has taken longer than expected due to circumstances beyond the control of the Company.

The prospectus will, when issued, be made available on the Company's website at www.tizianalifesciences.com, and will be available for inspection at the offices of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN between the hours of 9.30 am and 5.30 pm on any Business Day (subject to current COVID restrictions).

The Company's existing shareholders should consult their own tax advisers as to the tax implications of the Company's proposed move to the Main Market.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Dr Kunwar Shailubhai, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of the Company.