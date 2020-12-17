 

The CNH Industrial Foundation partners with Feeding America to help communities in need

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 16:00  |  21   |   |   


Burr Ridge, December 17, 2020

The CNH Industrial Foundation entered into partnership with Feeding America, donating $300,000 to help communities in need.

The contribution is aligned with CNH Industrial’s $2 million Solidarity Fund initiative, which supports local communities across the globe struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already dramatically increased the number of people forced to seek food aid, and Feeding America estimates that ultimately, almost one in every six Americans could be facing food insecurity as the crisis continues.

Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization that also supports programs that prevent food waste. It annually rescues 3.5 billion pounds of food that would otherwise be wasted and helps provide it to people in need. Food loss occurs at every stage of the food supply chain, and an estimated 21% of U.S. landfill volume is food waste.

“Over 80 percent of food banks are serving more people now than they did a year ago,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “With the increased demand this year, we’re thankful for donations from partners like the CNH Industrial Foundation to help communities facing hunger get nourishing meals.”

“COVID-19 has sharply increased the number of American families facing food insecurity and we are proud to be able to support the vital work of Feeding America to help people in need,” said CNH Industrial Foundation President Brian French. “At the same time, we are contributing to reducing food waste and helping to create sustainable solutions that will benefit both the environment and our communities.”

The CNH Industrial Foundation is proudly committed to improving communities and prioritizing sustainability throughout its activities.


CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com


Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
https://media.cnhindustrial.com/NAFTA/Subscribe

Media contact:

Rebecca Fabian
Corporate Communications Manager – North America
CNH Industrial              
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com


CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The CNH Industrial Foundation partners with Feeding America to help communities in need Burr Ridge, December 17, 2020 The CNH Industrial Foundation entered into partnership with Feeding America, donating $300,000 to help communities in need. The contribution is aligned with CNH Industrial’s $2 million Solidarity Fund initiative, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:30 Uhr
Becoming a carbon-neutral company: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com
16.12.20
CNH Industrial announces the early repayment of GBP 600,000,000 commercial paper under the Joint HM Treasury and Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF)
14.12.20
Case IH and New Holland Agriculture win nine ASABE 2021 Innovation Awards
11.12.20
CNH Industrial supports a new study by the Telethon Foundation
10.12.20
Behind the Wheel: Fighting fires in Argentina
09.12.20
CNH Industrial recognized with prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by CDP
07.12.20
CNH Industrial wins Brazilian innovation award
04.12.20
TechPro²: the project is growing and becoming ever more sustainable
02.12.20
FPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities
01.12.20
CNH Industrial announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 750,000,000 guaranteed 0.000% notes due April 2024

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge