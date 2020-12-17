 

Toronto Aboriginal Agencies Partner With Freedom Mobile to Keep Indigenous Youth, Families and Seniors Connected

17.12.2020, 16:00   

500 handsets with talk, text, and data plans provided to the Toronto Aboriginal Support Services Council (TASSC) to help keep vulnerable individuals connected

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group representing Toronto’s Aboriginal support agencies today announced it has partnered with Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile to support Indigenous youth, families and seniors, with phones to help keep them connected.

Toronto Aboriginal Support Services Council (TASSC) received 500 handsets from Freedom Mobile to distribute to individuals most in need in its community to help them get online to access important resources and stay connected to loved ones.

“These phones will allow community members to connect with one another and be able to share important resources and be equipped to stay educated and connected,” said Frances Sanderson, Board President, TASSC. “By donating these phones, Freedom Mobile is helping individuals and families from Toronto’s urban Indigenous community get access to educational resources, vital information about healthcare and government services, while staying connected with family, and informed about local and global news.”

As part of its donation, Freedom Mobile has loaded each handset with nine months of free talk, text, and data to help users get online and stay connected. Once the nine-month period is over, recipients will have the option to continue their plan at a discounted rate.

“With the holidays fast approaching, and as the world continues to work, study, and connect with loved ones online through the pandemic, staying connected has never been more important,” said Paul McAleese, President, Shaw Communications. “Through this partnership with TASSC, we hope we can provide individuals with a sense of connection to their community and their loved ones during this difficult time.”

This donation to TASSC was made possible with the support of the City of Toronto.

“Thank you to Freedom Mobile for donating 500 cell phones and services to Toronto at-risk Indigenous youth, low-income families and senior residents experiencing hardship due to COVID-19,” said John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto. “This generous donation will help some of our City’s most vulnerable residents stay connected to social supports and vital services, helping to address the digital divide exacerbated by the pandemic.”

Additional Quotes

“I am so happy to receive the phone and phone plan, it is a lifesaver. I really needed the phone to book my doctor appointments. As of right now, I am going through a lot of health problems and just having a phone relieves a lot of stress for me. I am so grateful and thankful,” Leon Micheal, 2 Spirited People of the 1st Nation Client and TASSC phone recipient.

“I am very grateful for this phone. It truly helps me out a lot to stay connected to family, friends, and most of all my community supports in the city during these challenging times. Miigwetch 2 Spirits,” Shannan Pine, 2 Spirited People of the 1st Nation Client and TASSC phone recipient.

“I am so grateful for this device as I use it for everyday living such as school, counselling, programs via zoom, email etc. It makes my life so much better being accessible. Thank you so much for your generosity,” Charleana Toney, 2 Spirited People of the 1st Nation Client and TASSC phone recipient.

“I am so happy with my new phone. Thank you! I am able to call my mom and check in on her everyday now. I really appreciate the support and all the wonderful work TASSC does,” Anonymous TASSC member.

About TASSC

TASSC is the leading not-for-profit research, policy, and advocacy organization that addresses the social determinants of health to improve and enhance the socio-economic prospects and cultural well-being of Aboriginal peoples living in the City of Toronto.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For further information, please contact:
info@tassc.ca


