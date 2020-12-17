 

Consolidated Communications Completes Broadband Network Upgrades in Four New Hampshire Towns

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

More than 2,000 Danbury, Errol, Mason and Springfield residents and businesses to benefit from advanced broadband services

MANCHESTER, N.H. , Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S., today announced the completion of new, high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises broadband networks to homes and businesses in the New Hampshire towns of Danbury, Errol, Mason and Springfield. More than 500 miles of fiber were constructed, serving more than 2,000 residents and businesses.

In August, Consolidated was awarded $3.5 million from the state’s Connecting New Hampshire Emergency Broadband Expansion Program to bring enhanced and upgraded Internet services to these towns. Grants awarded through the program support the increased need for Internet connectivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the emphasis on distance learning, telework, telehealth and other remote services. The grant awarded to Consolidated - along with the company’s own investment of $1.5 million - funded the broadband projects.

“Access to high-speed Internet is critical and with the continued support of our state and federal partners, we will connect even more residences and businesses,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president, consumer product management at Consolidated Communications.

For towns like Mason, the network build-outs were timely, with many residents continuing to work remotely and schools transitioning to virtual learning.

“When our schools went entirely remote a few weeks ago, there were numerous families with concerns, especially those without any Internet options besides high-latency, data-capped satellite,” said Bill Schongar, chair of the Mason Broadband Committee. “Knowing fast and affordable Internet services would soon be available to them was the best holiday gift they could ask for.”

Consolidated recently announced plans to upgrade 300,000 locations in 2021 as part of its accelerated fiber build plan, which includes Northern New England. The availability of gigabit speeds will boost economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life for hundreds of thousands of people and communities across the region.

For more information on the company’s network build plan and investments, which will significantly boost speeds and result in an exceptional customer experience, visit consolidated.com/future.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Contact:
Shannon Sullivan, Consolidated Communications
603-656-1521, shannon.sullivan@consolidated.com

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications
507-386-3765, jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com


Consolidated Communications Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Completes Broadband Network Upgrades in Four New Hampshire Towns More than 2,000 Danbury, Errol, Mason and Springfield residents and businesses to benefit from advanced broadband servicesMANCHESTER, N.H. , Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top-10 fiber provider in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Consolidated Communications Announces Plan to Accelerate Transformational Fiber Builds by Enabling 1 Gig Speeds to an Additional 300,000 Homes and Businesses in 2021
30.11.20
Consolidated Communications Reinforces Commitment to Communities with Launch of New Educational Grant Program
25.11.20
Consolidated Communications to Present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit