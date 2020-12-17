Beatons Creek Operational Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“ Novo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an operational update from its Beatons Creek gold project (“ Beatons Creek ”) and Nullagine processing facility ( “Golden Eagle Mill” ).

Project Remains on Schedule and on Budget

Development at Beatons Creek and refurbishment at the Golden Eagle Mill continue to progress safely, on schedule and within budget. Recent key events and milestones include:

Iron Mine Contracting Pty Ltd (“ IMCPL ”) has commenced ramping up activities from today;

1 in 500 year rain event on Dec 11th and 12th (320mm in 48 hours) caused flooding in the town of Nullagine and some damage to the haulage route and communications. Site access and regional communications were re-established without impacting project schedule;

Haulage of material to the Golden Eagle Mill will commence from 21st December once the main Newman to Marble Bar road is satisfactorily repaired;

As a result of the recent rain event, the site now has in excess of 6 months water supply in the Golden Eagle pit adjacent to the plant to complement the site borefield supply;

Site is preparing for a scheduled holiday hiatus in processing plant construction activities from 22nd December until 4th January; and

Site personnel (including contractors) now total 90.

Please see the Company’s news release dated December 8, 2020 for the Company’s previous operational update.

Development activities at Beatons Creek: