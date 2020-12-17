United Development Funding IV Recommends Shareholders Reject Hedge Fund NexPoint’s Hostile Tender Offer

The Trust’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has reviewed the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, considered other information relating to the Trust’s portfolio of assets, current financial condition and future opportunities and evaluated various other factors it deemed relevant, such as its knowledge of the Offeror and its affiliates, including James Dondero, NexPoint Advisors and Highland Capital Management, L.P. (collectively, “NexPoint/Dondero”).

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV” or the “Trust”) announced that it recommends Trust shareholders reject the unsolicited tender offer made by hedge fund NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (the “Offeror”) to purchase all Trust common shares (the “Shares”) for $1.10 per share (the “Tender Offer”).

The Trust recommends shareholders reject the Tender Offer for the reasons described below.

Shareholders who tender their Shares pursuant to the unsolicited tender offer may be deprived of the potential opportunity to realize the long-term value of their investment in the Trust, as well as restitution from Bass/Hayman.

The Board believes that the tender offer price of $1.10 per share represents a substantial discount to the current value of the Trust. In fact, the Offeror acknowledges in its Offer to Purchase that the tender offer price may not be reasonable.

The Board has serious concerns that NexPoint/Dondero’s principal interests in taking over the Trust may be to protect the participants in the illegal short and distort fraud scheme perpetrated against the Trust.

The Trust was the victim of an illegal “short and distort” fraud scheme beginning in 2015 in which notorious hedge fund manager J. Kyle Bass (“Bass”) and his fund, Hayman Capital Management, L.P. (collectively, “Bass/Hayman”), anonymously published disparaging, false, and misleading statements about the Trust’s business operations to, among other things: (1) drive down the Trust’s stock price; (2) profit from its large short positions in the Trust; (3) destroy the Trust’s business; and (4) buy up Trust assets at fire sale prices. The Trust has spent the last five years fighting for restitution for its shareholders from Bass/Hayman on many fronts—including in ongoing litigation against Bass/Hayman.