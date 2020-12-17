 

technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million euros and transition into one brand

technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million euros and transition into one brand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

technotrans presents Group strategy 2025: revenue from 265 to 285 million euros and transition into one brand

- 265 to 285 million euros in revenue with 9 to 12 percent EBIT margin by 2025

- Merger and renaming of selected companies into single brand "technotrans"

- Focus on key markets Plastics, Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print

Sassenberg, December 17, 2020 - technotrans SE presented its strategy 2025 and guidances for the 2021 and 2025 financial years in a virtual investor event. Under the new claim "power to transform", the Group has developed a roadmap that has three main objectives: to boost Group-wide profitability, to achieve revenue growth by focusing on four selected key markets, and to be present on the markets under one single brand "technotrans". The goal is to achieve revenue between 265 and 285 million euros by 2025 through organic growth, with an EBIT margin between 9 to 12 percent. The Group already begins merging and renaming selected Group companies in the upcoming year in order to strengthen the economic and technological power of the Group. In the future, the core business of the company will be thermal management, i.e. the energetic optimization and control of the temperature balance of complex applications.

"If there is a challenge or customer-specific enquiry in the area of thermal management, we develop and manufacture the better solution - that is our vision," says Michael Finger, Spokesman of the Board of Management of technotrans SE. "As part of the strategy 2025, we are removing the boundaries between the Group companies and transform technotrans into a larger, stronger entity. This will create synergy effects and efficiency gains." The company intends to implement its strategy in two phases. While the focus in the coming years 2021 and 2022 will be on stability and profitability, the period from 2023 to 2025 will be about profitable growth through targeted investments.

