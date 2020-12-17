 

Ra Medical Systems Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE American

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 16:41  |  51   |   |   

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) , a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American, and the listing will be transferred by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Company anticipates that its common stock will begin trading on NYSE American at the commencement of trading on December 22, 2020 and will continue to trade on the NYSE until that time. The Company will retain its current ticker symbol “RMED.”

“We believe the NYSE American is a great fit for our Company as this trading platform more closely reflects our current capital structure,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “We appreciate the ability to maintain our long-term relationship with the NYSE.”

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

Ra Medical Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ra Medical Systems Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE American Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) , a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American, and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Skyrockets Among RIAs to Close Out 2020
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
K12 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against K12, Inc. ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Ra Medical Systems Announces the Availability of its Webcast Event Discussing the Role of Excimer Lasers in the Treatment of Psoriasis During the Pandemic
01.12.20
Reminder: Ra Medical Systems to Host Webcast Discussing the Role of Excimer Lasers in the Treatment of Psoriasis during the Pandemic
24.11.20
Ra Medical Systems to Participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Health Care Conference