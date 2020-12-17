Sarah Ashby Rejoins Psychemedics Corporation as Vice President, General Counsel

In this important role, Sarah will be responsible for directing and managing all of the company’s legal activities. She will report directly to the company’s CEO.

Sarah rejoins Psychemedics from Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech start-up researching hearing loss therapeutics, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. In the past four years, she has worked closely with the R&D teams at those organizations in the areas of toxicology studies, clinical trials, research collaborations and contract negotiations. Previously, Sarah practiced at the Boston firms of Campbell Campbell Edwards & Conroy PC, and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP. Her litigation background includes pharmaceutical and medical device liability, as well as health care fraud investigations, FDA regulation and intellectual property.

Raymond C. Kubacki, Chairman and CEO of Psychemedics, stated “We are extremely pleased to have Sarah rejoining our team and heading up this important area in our company. Besides providing our clients with the most rigorous drug test available and outstanding client service, we also directly support our clients on any legal challenge. We not only provide a litigation packet and expert testimony, but also legal assistance for our client’s legal team to come up to speed quickly. That’s why this is such an important role in our company beyond the normal role of Vice President, General Counsel.”

Psychemedics Corporation is the world’s largest provider of hair testing for the detection of drugs of abuse. The Company’s patented process is used by thousands of U.S. and international clients, including over 10% of the Fortune 500 companies, for pre-employment and random drug testing. Major police departments, Federal Reserve Banks, schools, and other public entities also rely on our unique patented drug testing process. We strongly believe our drug testing method to be superior to any other product currently in use, including traditional urine testing and other hair testing methods. The Psychemedics web site is www.psychemedics.com.