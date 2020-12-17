 

Red White & Bloom to Acquire Illinois THC Cultivation Center License and Associated Assets

  • One of twenty-one original Illinois issued “super licenses” allowing for 220,000 ft2 of THC cultivation canopy as well as processing and manufacturing of extract-based products.
  • A highly-limited licensing framework for the State’s 12.6 million residents and over 117 million annual tourists, which is currently generating yearly sales of US $1.3 billion1, and provides robust economics for the 14 companies currently cultivating cannabis.
  • Acquisition comes with an operating 23,572 ft2 grow and manufacturing facility currently selling to the State’s dispensaries as well multiple approved genetics.

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed today a definitive agreement to acquire the issued and outstanding shares of Cannabis Capital Partners Inc. (“CCP”), an arm’s length Ontario special purpose vehicle with rights to concurrently purchase medically and recreationally-approved THC cultivation center licenses in the State of Illinois, a 23,572 ft2 active cultivation and manufacturing operation, the associated inventory, and the real estate assets including 2 acres of land. 

The current operation is located in Shelbyville, Illinois and was one of the original 21 medical marijuana cultivation center permits. The entity is currently operated by a not-for-profit entity that employs rehabilitation patients and is in good standing with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the regulator of Illinois’ cannabis cultivation centers.

Strategic Plan:

After closing of the transactions, and upon approval by the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), RWB intends to migrate the cultivation licenses to its wholly-owned subsidiary’s (Mid-American Growers Inc.) state-of-the-art 3.6 million square foot cultivation facility in Granville, Illinois. Within the parameters of the cultivation center license, RWB would be permitted to expand the plant canopy to 220,000 ft2, which would translate to roughly 450,000 ft2 of total cannabis operations when including the non-canopy areas as well as processing and manufacturing.

