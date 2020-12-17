 

Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 16:41  |  231   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) announces the first assay results from the RAB (Rotary Air Blast) drilling at its Kingsway Project near Gander, Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District.

The RAB drilling program, consisting of 28 holes totalling 1,670 metres has now been completed at Kingsway. The drilling program targeted coincident gold in soil samples and VLF-EM anomalies believed to be associated with gold mineralization hosted by gabbro such as observed at the Company’s Cracker occurrence as well as gold occurrences at Exploit Discovery’s Johnathon’s Pond to the northeast.

Assays for the first nine holes (total of 588 metres) have been received including three holes drilled at the Cracker gold occurrence and six holes drilled at Midway, 2 kilometres to the southwest (see Figure 1). Anomalous gold values (>0.1 g/t) were found in 5 holes, including a high of 0.84 g/t in hole KINRAB20-06 drilled in the Midway area. Three of the remaining four holes did not intersect the target gabbro. Four holes containing anomalous gold at Midway occur over a strike length of 250 metres.

Anomalous gold is associated with moderate to strong carbonate alteration and variable silicification of the gabbro. Quartz veining is variable and locally abundant. Sulphide mineralization is dominated by pyrite with arsenopyrite in higher grade intervals.

RAB drilling is a low impact tool that allows for rapid initial follow up of anomalous areas covered by overburden. It has allowed LabGold to test anomalies over a large part of the property (4 areas over 9.5km) and provided important new information on lithology, structure, alteration and mineralization.

Comprehensive exploration program led to Big Vein discovery after RAB drilling started
The RAB drilling program was part of LabGold’s comprehensive exploration program on the project conducted over five months during the summer and fall of 2020. In addition to RAB drilling, work included more than 8,500 soil and 950 rock samples, over 260-line kilometres of Mag-VLF geophysics, a 20.3 line kilometre CSAMT (controlled source audio magnetotellurics) survey, as well as prospecting and geological mapping.

Seite 1 von 4
Labrador Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) announces the first assay results from the RAB (Rotary Air Blast) drilling at its Kingsway Project near Gander, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Labrador Gold gibt Analyseergebnisse aus der Umgebung der Entdeckung von sichtbarem Gold bei Kingsway bekannt
03.12.20
Labrador Gold Announces Assays From Area Around Visible Gold Discovery at Kingsway
24.11.20
Labrador Gold Raises $2.94 Million from Exercise of Share Purchase Warrants

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
8
Labrador Gold günstig bewerteter Goldexplorer mit Jackpotchance