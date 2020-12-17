Managers' transactions in Vestjysk Bank A/S





Announcement regarding managers' transactions and correction of announcement published earlier today regarding managers' transactions



With reference to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Vestjysk Bank A/S ("Vestjysk Bank") hereby publishes the attached information regarding transactions relating to the shares in Vestjysk Bank conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons.

In addition, corrected information regarding the disclosed price of a transaction related to the shares in Vestjysk Bank conducted by a person discharging managerial responsibilities as published earlier today, 17 December 2020 at 14:15 CET, is attached.





