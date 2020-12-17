 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

December 17, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 16, 2020 in respect of the third quarter of 2020, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of notional dividend shares acquired Price per Share
Ben van Beurden 16 December 2020 RDSA 5,836.44  EUR 15.60
Jessica Uhl 16 December 2020 RDS.A 1,566.83  USD 37.83
Harry Brekelmans 16 December 2020 RDSA 1,647.35  EUR 15.60
Ronan Cassidy 16 December 2020 RDSB 1,455.88  GBP 13.58
Donny Ching 16 December 2020 RDSA 1,228.03  EUR 15.60
Wael Sawan 16 December 2020 RDSA 1,623.67  EUR 15.60
Huibert Vigeveno 16 December 2020 RDSA 979.03  EUR 15.60
Maarten Wetselaar 16 December 2020 RDSA 1,647.35  EUR 15.60

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ben
Last Name(s) van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.60
Volume 5,836.44
Total 91,048.46
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

5,836.44
15.60
91,048.46
Date of transaction 16/12/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Jessica
Last Name(s) Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification Code US7802592060
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency USD
Price 37.83
Volume 1,566.83
Total 59,273.18
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,566.83
37.83
59,273.18
Date of transaction 16/12/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Harry
Last Name(s) Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.60
Volume 1,647.35
Total 25,698.66
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,647.35
15.60
25,698.66
Date of transaction 16/12/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Ronan
Last Name(s) Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency GBP
Price 13.58
Volume 1,455.88
Total 19,770.85
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,455.88
13.58
19,770.85
Date of transaction 16/12/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Donny
Last Name(s) Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.60
Volume 1,228.03
Total 19,157.27
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,228.03
15.60
19,157.27
Date of transaction 16/12/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.60
Volume 1,623.67
Total 25,329.25
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,623.67
15.60
25,329.25
Date of transaction 16/12/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.60
Volume 979.03
Total 15,272.87
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

979.03
15.60
15,272.87
Date of transaction 16/12/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Maarten
Last Name(s) Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
Currency EUR
Price 15.60
Volume 1,647.35
Total 25,698.66
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total 		 

1,647.35
15.60
25,698.66
Date of transaction 16/12/2020
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

