 

America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership in Edmond, OK

Rogers, Arkansas , Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) opened its 151st dealership located in Edmond, OK.  This will be the 28th dealership in Oklahoma and the third dealership opening in fiscal year 2021.  The dealership will be managed by April Renfro.

“A great deal of thought and foresight is placed on our decisions about where to grow. We select communities where we believe we can fill a void when it comes to what we offer at Car-Mart,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, “We’re different from traditional dealerships. In addition to providing quality, used vehicles we also provide financing and exceptional service after the sale. We are committed to providing peace of mind for our customers and we believe communities are better when we are there.”

“We’re excited about joining the Edmond community. It’s a growing area with a lot of potential,” said Ms. Renfro. “At Car-Mart, we offer a unique buying process for our customers where it’s not just a purchase, but an experience. We get to know our customers and work closely with them on flexible financing that meets their needs and budgets.  We stay with them throughout their journey from the time they buy their vehicle until they pay-off their vehicle and beyond.  We keep them on the road.”

This new dealership is located at 909 S Broadway; the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays. Customers can also shop online at Car-Mart.com, or begin the financing approval process with Car-Mart’s online application at Car-Mart.com/getapproved.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market.  The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.  For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

Car-Mart was named to the Forbes America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years in 2019 and 2018 and has sold over 700,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.

CONTACT: Contacts:Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944

