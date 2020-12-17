Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies U.K. to First Sentier Investors

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. ("Wheelabrator Technologies") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell WTI / EFW Holdings ("Wheelabrator U.K.") to the European Diversified Infrastructure Fund III SCSp ("EDIF III"), an infrastructure fund managed by First Sentier Investors ("FSI"). The transaction is expected to complete in early 2021.

Wheelabrator U.K. is the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is a developer, owner and operator of strategically located waste-to-energy facilities, with seven waste-to-energy facilities in operation and advanced development. Wheelabrator U.K. is an integral part of the U.K.'s environmental infrastructure, diverting waste from landfills or export to continental Europe to provide residents and businesses with local, sustainable disposal of non-recyclable solid waste while creating renewable energy.

Wheelabrator Technologies was acquired by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners IV ("MIP") in February 2019. MIP operates within the Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets division of Macquarie Group, the world's largest infrastructure manager.

In the past 12 months, Wheelabrator U.K. reached commercial operations at Wheelabrator Kemsley, a combined heat and power facility that provides steam to the DS Smith paper mill located in Sittingbourne, Kent and reached commercial operations at two new waste-to-energy facilities in North Wales and West Yorkshire, Wheelabrator Parc Adfer and Multifuel Energy Limited Ferrybridge 2. The business continues to progress the advanced development of three further waste-to-energy facilities, Multifuel Energy Limited Skelton Grange in Yorkshire, Wheelabrator Kelvin in West Bromwich and Wheelabrator Kemsley North in Sittingbourne.

Robert Boucher, President & CEO of Wheelabrator Technologies, said, "I am incredibly proud of the U.K. team and what we have achieved as One Team to grow the Wheelabrator U.K. business over the last 11 years. I look forward to the business continuing to execute on their strategy for continued development of critical waste infrastructure in the U.K. with their new shareholder and partner. The buildout of the largest, pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. is the result of many years of commitment, hard work, and strong partnerships with our customers and partners, and our ability to leverage our operational excellence from the U.S. and embed it into the U.K."