 

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies U.K. to First Sentier Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 17:07  |  45   |   |   

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. ("Wheelabrator Technologies") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell WTI / EFW Holdings ("Wheelabrator U.K.") to the European Diversified Infrastructure Fund III SCSp ("EDIF III"), an infrastructure fund managed by First Sentier Investors ("FSI"). The transaction is expected to complete in early 2021.

Ferrybridge Multifuel 1 and Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 Waste-to-Energy Facilities

Wheelabrator U.K. is the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is a developer, owner and operator of strategically located waste-to-energy facilities, with seven waste-to-energy facilities in operation and advanced development. Wheelabrator U.K. is an integral part of the U.K.'s environmental infrastructure, diverting waste from landfills or export to continental Europe to provide residents and businesses with local, sustainable disposal of non-recyclable solid waste while creating renewable energy.

Wheelabrator Technologies was acquired by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners IV ("MIP") in February 2019. MIP operates within the Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets division of Macquarie Group, the world's largest infrastructure manager.

In the past 12 months, Wheelabrator U.K. reached commercial operations at Wheelabrator Kemsley, a combined heat and power facility that provides steam to the DS Smith paper mill located in Sittingbourne, Kent and reached commercial operations at two new waste-to-energy facilities in North Wales and West Yorkshire, Wheelabrator Parc Adfer and Multifuel Energy Limited Ferrybridge 2. The business continues to progress the advanced development of three further waste-to-energy facilities, Multifuel Energy Limited Skelton Grange in Yorkshire, Wheelabrator Kelvin in West Bromwich and Wheelabrator Kemsley North in Sittingbourne.

Robert Boucher, President & CEO of Wheelabrator Technologies, said, "I am incredibly proud of the U.K. team and what we have achieved as One Team to grow the Wheelabrator U.K. business over the last 11 years. I look forward to the business continuing to execute on their strategy for continued development of critical waste infrastructure in the U.K. with their new shareholder and partner. The buildout of the largest, pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. is the result of many years of commitment, hard work, and strong partnerships with our customers and partners, and our ability to leverage our operational excellence from the U.S. and embed it into the U.K."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies U.K. to First Sentier Investors PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. ("Wheelabrator Technologies") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell WTI / EFW Holdings ("Wheelabrator U.K.") to the European Diversified …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Z Capital-Backed Waldhaus Flims Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Open First ...
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments