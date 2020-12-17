In 2018, Intel rallied its ecosystem partners to create an evolved PC experience. They worked together to innovate beyond the central processing unit and drive innovation across the entire platform: from silicon to software and beyond. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

We live in an era where computing is pervasive in how we interact with society. From work to education to entertainment, the PC is a critical tool and more essential than ever as the global pandemic reshapes our world. This PC renaissance features new capabilities, form factors and a breadth of choice that has risen to meet our unique modern needs. It has also helped us fuel consecutive years of industry growth beyond the expectations of many.

At Intel, we’ve always believed the PC is an enduring device, which is why in 2018, our team set out to reinvigorate and navigate a new course for PC innovation. That was the year we started to rally our ecosystem partners in an industrywide effort to innovate beyond the central processing unit (CPU) and drive innovation across the entire platform: from silicon to software and beyond. The result? An evolved PC experience.

It’s been a journey, and we are by no means done, but it’s a good opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come – and where we still want to go.

Looking back to 2018, our first step was to conduct deep research to understand what people want and need most from their PC. This involved our Project Athena innovation program, which taught us at the most basic level that people want a PC that can keep up with their daily needs. This means something slightly different to everyone, but our participants indicated a common need for features like high-quality touchscreens, reliable connectivity or simply improved form-factor design. Participants also made it clear what they were not willing to compromise: performance, responsiveness and battery life.

Based on this research, we needed to evolve from focusing on individual innovation – primarily at the CPU level – to co-engineering, looking at the entire platform. This meant going beyond the CPU to adjacent silicon, like graphics or connectivity, and areas like thermals, battery, display, system memory and storage. It also meant looking for ways to optimize at a software level, based on the specific operating system and the applications people use most. Finally, we took a look at any other tuning we could do across the entire stack.