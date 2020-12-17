Polaris Reveals Time and Platform for Zac Brown Band Livestream Performance Benefiting Veterans

Polaris Off Road , the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, and its Proud American Thank You initiative are bringing an exclusive performance from Zac Brown Band supporting veterans and active military service members to the masses on December 27. The livestream event will be presented on Facebook and will encourage viewers to donate to Camp Southern Ground’s veteran programs, with Polaris matching every donation made by viewers during the performance, up to $25,000.

(Photo: Business Wire)

In November, American-based powersports company Polaris announced that they would be teaming up with Zac Brown Band to say thank you to veterans and active military service members. Coined the Proud American Thank You, the campaign kicked off on Veterans Day and will culminate with the exclusive livestream event by Zac Brown Band. The socially distanced set will mark the first reuniting of the band since the onset of the pandemic, as they play for a global digital audience.

“We are so excited to be playing together again and most importantly to have this opportunity to support and honor our veterans who serve our country and take care of us every day,” said Grammy-winning frontman Zac Brown. “We are blessed to be able to live in this country with our many freedoms and we thank our friends at Polaris for helping to make this show possible.”

Zac Brown Band is a frequent collaborator with Polaris and shares the same commitment to supporting our nation’s veterans. Camp Southern Ground was founded by Zac Brown to serve children with diverse backgrounds and abilities, and his project has grown to address the needs of service members transitioning to civilian life after active duty.

“As a proud American company, Polaris is humbled to partner with Zac Brown Band and say thank you to our veterans and active military,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “Polaris is built on the same values that shaped our nation, values that are protected and exemplified by the brave men and women who have—or are currently—serving our country. On December 27, we hope you join us in saying thank you while enjoying an incredible performance by Zac Brown Band.”