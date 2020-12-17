 

Polaris Reveals Time and Platform for Zac Brown Band Livestream Performance Benefiting Veterans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 17:00  |  50   |   |   

Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, and its Proud American Thank You initiative are bringing an exclusive performance from Zac Brown Band supporting veterans and active military service members to the masses on December 27. The livestream event will be presented on Facebook and will encourage viewers to donate to Camp Southern Ground’s veteran programs, with Polaris matching every donation made by viewers during the performance, up to $25,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005360/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

In November, American-based powersports company Polaris announced that they would be teaming up with Zac Brown Band to say thank you to veterans and active military service members. Coined the Proud American Thank You, the campaign kicked off on Veterans Day and will culminate with the exclusive livestream event by Zac Brown Band. The socially distanced set will mark the first reuniting of the band since the onset of the pandemic, as they play for a global digital audience.

“We are so excited to be playing together again and most importantly to have this opportunity to support and honor our veterans who serve our country and take care of us every day,” said Grammy-winning frontman Zac Brown. “We are blessed to be able to live in this country with our many freedoms and we thank our friends at Polaris for helping to make this show possible.”

Zac Brown Band is a frequent collaborator with Polaris and shares the same commitment to supporting our nation’s veterans. Camp Southern Ground was founded by Zac Brown to serve children with diverse backgrounds and abilities, and his project has grown to address the needs of service members transitioning to civilian life after active duty.

“As a proud American company, Polaris is humbled to partner with Zac Brown Band and say thank you to our veterans and active military,” said Steven Menneto, President of Polaris Off Road. “Polaris is built on the same values that shaped our nation, values that are protected and exemplified by the brave men and women who have—or are currently—serving our country. On December 27, we hope you join us in saying thank you while enjoying an incredible performance by Zac Brown Band.”

Seite 1 von 3
Polaris Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polaris Reveals Time and Platform for Zac Brown Band Livestream Performance Benefiting Veterans Polaris Off Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, and its Proud American Thank You initiative are bringing an exclusive performance from Zac Brown Band supporting veterans and active military service members to the masses on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Skyrockets Among RIAs to Close Out 2020
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
K12 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against K12, Inc. ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Polaris Slingshot's Game-Changing AutoDrive Transmission Is Back & Better Than Ever In 2021
03.12.20
Travis Barker’s Custom Slingshot Delivers ‘Best of the Builders’ Title to the West Coast
24.11.20
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Captures Eighth-Straight Win at SCORE Baja 1000
17.11.20
Polaris Inc. Announces Departure of Chairman and CEO

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
3
Polaris Introduces Industry-Leading Service Program to Make Powersports Ownership Easier, More Conve