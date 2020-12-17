Keysight Enables ArrayComm to Speed Development of Network Equipment Based on O-RAN Standard

ArrayComm, a provider of physical layer (PHY) software and hardware components for LTE and 5G base stations, selected Keysight’s integrated test portfolio to validate O-RAN radio and distributed units (O-RUs and O-DUs). ArrayComm supports mobile operators deploying open, multi-vendor networks to deliver a wide range of advanced connectivity services. Keysight’s test solutions enable ArrayComm to verify the performance of network components prior to deployment, leading to an optimized customer experience.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that ArrayComm will use the company’s end-to-end portfolio of test solutions to speed development of network equipment based on the O-RAN standard.

“ArrayComm’s use of Keysight’s edge to core solutions – from the edge of the radio access network (RAN) to the core of the network – reflects their appreciation for an integrated portfolio that enables them to speed validation of our 4G and 5G solutions that use different chipset platforms to serve a wide range of O-RAN vendors and mobile operators,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight’s network access test group.

Validating the performance of 5G radio access and core network functionalities across radio and optical domains is necessary for mobile operators to successfully deploy disaggregated networks based on open standard interfaces. Keysight offers a comprehensive test portfolio for end-to-end performance verification of any 5G network element, spanning from the physical layer to the application layer. Keysight’s open RAN test solutions enables O-RU, O-DU and central unit (O-CU) vendors to validate conformance of designs to the latest O-RAN specifications.

“As a vendor of wireless communication systems with rich commercial deployment experience and a solid heritage in PHY and smart antenna technologies, it is important to align our efforts with 5G leaders such as Keysight to navigate complexities introduced by open RAN,” said Xin Huang, chief executive officer for ArrayComm. “Keysight’s test solutions enable ArrayComm to validate conformance to the 3GPP and O-RAN standards for each component, verify interoperability between network components and establish end-to-end performance and reliability.”

ArrayComm selected Keysight’s vector transceiver (VXT) to validate performance of the transmitter and receiver of a 5G base station (gNodeB) equipped with 4x4 multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) antenna technology. ArrayComm will use Keysight’s UeSIM, a user equipment emulation (UEE) solution platform, and RuSIM, a platform that generates internet protocol (IP) traffic load, to validate O-RAN infrastructure performance under real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack.

