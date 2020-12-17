 

Keysight Enables ArrayComm to Speed Development of Network Equipment Based on O-RAN Standard

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 17:00  |  28   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that ArrayComm will use the company’s end-to-end portfolio of test solutions to speed development of network equipment based on the O-RAN standard.

ArrayComm, a provider of physical layer (PHY) software and hardware components for LTE and 5G base stations, selected Keysight’s integrated test portfolio to validate O-RAN radio and distributed units (O-RUs and O-DUs). ArrayComm supports mobile operators deploying open, multi-vendor networks to deliver a wide range of advanced connectivity services. Keysight’s test solutions enable ArrayComm to verify the performance of network components prior to deployment, leading to an optimized customer experience.

“ArrayComm’s use of Keysight’s edge to core solutions – from the edge of the radio access network (RAN) to the core of the network – reflects their appreciation for an integrated portfolio that enables them to speed validation of our 4G and 5G solutions that use different chipset platforms to serve a wide range of O-RAN vendors and mobile operators,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight’s network access test group.

Validating the performance of 5G radio access and core network functionalities across radio and optical domains is necessary for mobile operators to successfully deploy disaggregated networks based on open standard interfaces. Keysight offers a comprehensive test portfolio for end-to-end performance verification of any 5G network element, spanning from the physical layer to the application layer. Keysight’s open RAN test solutions enables O-RU, O-DU and central unit (O-CU) vendors to validate conformance of designs to the latest O-RAN specifications.

“As a vendor of wireless communication systems with rich commercial deployment experience and a solid heritage in PHY and smart antenna technologies, it is important to align our efforts with 5G leaders such as Keysight to navigate complexities introduced by open RAN,” said Xin Huang, chief executive officer for ArrayComm. “Keysight’s test solutions enable ArrayComm to validate conformance to the 3GPP and O-RAN standards for each component, verify interoperability between network components and establish end-to-end performance and reliability.”

ArrayComm selected Keysight’s vector transceiver (VXT) to validate performance of the transmitter and receiver of a 5G base station (gNodeB) equipped with 4x4 multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) antenna technology. ArrayComm will use Keysight’s UeSIM, a user equipment emulation (UEE) solution platform, and RuSIM, a platform that generates internet protocol (IP) traffic load, to validate O-RAN infrastructure performance under real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Enables ArrayComm to Speed Development of Network Equipment Based on O-RAN Standard Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that ArrayComm will use the company’s end-to-end …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Skyrockets Among RIAs to Close Out 2020
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
K12 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against K12, Inc. ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solutions Selected by MRT for Regulatory Testing
10.12.20
Keysight Launches New 800G Test Solutions to Speed Development of Next Generation Data Center Technologies
08.12.20
Keysight's 5G Test Solutions Selected by Altiostar to Accelerate Deployment of Virtualized Radio Access Network Infrastructure
03.12.20
Keysight’s High-Speed Digital Test Solutions Selected by Allion Labs to Validate SerDes* Devices in Compliance to Interconnect Standards
02.12.20
Keysight Participates at Global Plugfest Organized by O-RAN Alliance
01.12.20
Keysight Launches Compact DC Electronic Loads for the Bench
30.11.20
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
24.11.20
Keysight Expands European Distribution Channel
23.11.20
Keysight Collaborates With NTU Singapore on Hybrid Vehicle to Everything Communications
19.11.20
Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences