 

American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $40,000 Donation to Center for Aquatic Sciences

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, and the American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by American Water, today announced a $40,000 donation to the Center for Aquatic Sciences in support of their 2021 Community and Urban Science Enrichment (CAUSE) Summer Camp Program.

“American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation are proud to continue our partnership with the Center for Aquatic Sciences by funding the Center’s CAUSE summer camp program for a second year. As neighbors on the Camden Waterfront, we are both dedicated to strengthening and improving educational opportunities for Camden’s youth and supporting the next generation of environmental leaders,” said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. “We are truly excited to see the impact of the 2021 CAUSE program as it works to further the community’s understanding and appreciation of Camden’s surrounding waterways. The Foundation is committed to supporting community-focused initiatives that work to educate and engage children, families and individuals.”

CAUSE is the Center for Aquatic Sciences’ flagship program and has been serving youth since 1993, with the goals of:

  • Strengthening STEM academic preparedness for Camden teens
  • Increasing ethnic diversity in STEM career fields
  • Creating employment opportunities for Camden youth
  • Providing no-cost STEM enrichment experiences for Camden youth in grades K-12

“The Center for Aquatic Sciences is thankful to receive an additional year of funding support from American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation. Through this partnership, students participating in our CAUSE program can learn about marine biology and ecosystems, develop interactive and engaging educational activities and facilitate learning lessons with younger Camden City students. The program aims at nurturing environmental stewards and activists while improving the environmental health of the surrounding ecosystems and habitats,” said Brian DuVall, President and CEO of the Center for Aquatic Sciences.

CAUSE has been extremely successful and focuses on intense academics and mentoring for a manageable number of youth. Since its inception, 100% of students have graduated high school. It has reached more than 300+ teens as interns, and 3,000+ children as campers.

About Center for Aquatic Sciences

Founded in 1989, the Center for Aquatic Sciences is in the midst of its 30th year of advancing the understanding of and concern for aquatic animals and their habitats. The Center’s mission is: “Education and youth development through promoting the understanding, appreciation and protection of aquatic life and habitats.” In performing this mission, the Center strives to be a responsible member of the community, assisting in its economic and social redevelopment by providing opportunities for education, enrichment and employment.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

Established in 2010 with a founding contribution from American Water, the American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. The Foundation helps support American Water employee-identified nonprofit endeavors. More information can be found online at amwater.com/corporate-responsibility.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

