 

Virgin Atlantic Partners with WNS to Digitally Transform Customer Experience during COVID-19

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has successfully deployed a custom intelligent automation solution in collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation, which equipped Virgin Atlantic to process the sudden spike in COVID-19-related refund requests with speed and efficiency, while maintaining its superior standards of customer service.

At the height of the pandemic, Virgin Atlantic was faced with an exponential increase in refund requests of more than 400x their normal volumes. It was imperative for the airline to quicken the refund process to maintain customer trust and comply with regulatory requirements. WNS’ intelligent automation solution, which leveraged Automation Anywhere’s digital workforce, was deployed to automate the manual activities involved in processing refunds. The solution, including customized BOT’s, was developed and launched in less than eight weeks, with zero disruption to Virgin Atlantic’s core operations.

The new solution enabled Virgin Atlantic to work through high claim volumes while reducing backlogs and hold time, resulting in increased customer satisfaction. It has yielded ~90 percent automation of the ‘refund-carding’ process with 3x speed, ~93 percent improvement in the quality of claims processing without any process re-engineering and ~30 percent productivity benefits and higher accuracy of claim closure in ticket refunds.

“The COVID-19 crisis has been especially hard on the airline industry. Collapsing passenger revenues and skyrocketing ticket refunds led to significant cash burn. While there is significant optimism about a demand recovery for travel in 2021, the rebound will primarily be driven by passenger comfort and trust. WNS’ intelligent automation solution was able to deliver an enhanced customer experience amidst the pandemic for Virgin Atlantic, thereby helping them maintain customer confidence and brand loyalty,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Despite the pandemic, we were clear that we could not compromise on our customer service levels. WNS was the obvious choice for a partner when it came to creating a smart solution that was aligned to industry regulations for delivering desired efficiencies,” said Ash Jokhoo, Chief Information & Data Officer, Virgin Atlantic.

