Global Auto Sales Expected to Gain Momentum Next Year; 83.4 Million Light Vehicles to Be Sold In 2021, According to IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in information, analytics and solutions, forecasts new light vehicle sales of 83.4 million globally in 2021, up 9% from a 2020 projection of 76.5 million, as industry demand levels emerge next year in the wake of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – especially in major markets. The forecast assumes that effective vaccines will be widely available by mid-2021, although full availability is not expected until sometime in 2022.

Full year 2020 sales are expected to be down 15% from the levels achieved in 2019. IHS Markit remains cautious on recovery prospects, with key markets likely to experience differing demand cycles. Some markets face further fallout from the pandemic, not least due to additional virus-control restrictions for the winter months. On a brighter note, for an industry that had traditionally been dependent upon in-person showroom traffic since its inception, online sales and contactless delivery programs have been swiftly rolled out and are helping to offset the impact of restrictions on registrations.