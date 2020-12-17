Global Auto Sales Expected to Gain Momentum Next Year; 83.4 Million Light Vehicles to Be Sold In 2021, According to IHS Markit
IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in information, analytics and solutions, forecasts new light vehicle sales of 83.4 million globally in 2021, up 9% from a 2020 projection of 76.5 million, as industry demand levels emerge next year in the wake of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – especially in major markets. The forecast assumes that effective vaccines will be widely available by mid-2021, although full availability is not expected until sometime in 2022.
Full year 2020 sales are expected to be down 15% from the levels achieved in 2019. IHS Markit remains cautious on recovery prospects, with key markets likely to experience differing demand cycles. Some markets face further fallout from the pandemic, not least due to additional virus-control restrictions for the winter months. On a brighter note, for an industry that had traditionally been dependent upon in-person showroom traffic since its inception, online sales and contactless delivery programs have been swiftly rolled out and are helping to offset the impact of restrictions on registrations.
“Global 2021 auto recovery prospects very much depend on the path of the pandemic, especially whether governments can deliver on vaccine programs. Many parts of the world face a winter of stubbornly high COVID-19 infection rates and ongoing restrictions, which could further dent demand prospects. The hope is that demand begins to normalize from mid-year 2021,” said Colin Couchman, executive director, global light vehicle forecasting, IHS Markit.
Regional sales outlooks influenced by virus resurgences, restrictions, and economic support
European recovery prospects are mixed, with worrying virus resurgences and ongoing restrictions, varied economic support, the Brexit negotiations and fears for a post-holiday third wave of the virus. Total Western and Central European automotive sales estimates for 2020 are set at 13.7 million units, down 24.2% (y/y), according to IHS Markit. Government auto stimulus programs from mid-2020 continue to help, especially for the four major European markets. The cautious December roll-out of the vaccine in the UK provides some hope in the gloomy mid-winter ahead of the new year, with demand growth set at 11% y/y, to 15.3 million units for 2021, although Brexit risks remain.
