Pennexx Reports That It Has Doubled Its Revenue for the Fourth Quarter 2020 and Has Commitments for Revenue for 2021 and 2022

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Pennexx (PNNX) reports it has increased its revenue for the fourth quarter of this year and has a commitment for additional revenue avenues going into 2022.

Fourth quarter revenue has approximately doubled in comparison to the third quarter. Pennexx has opened the door to the possibility of a significant revenue increase for 2021.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "We are feeling optimistic to see this rapid growth and revenue this quarter. I attribute Pennexx's growth to our hard-working team who are diligent and dedicated to the health of Pennexx, YSO, and its shareholders."

Pennexx's revenues are earmarked for paying expenses, building YSO technology and its brand.

Pennexx's primary financial goal is to catapult it to a social media marketing success. Joe Candito, President of Pennexx, said, "Pennexx has a diverse number of ways they can collect revenue. Our team is building those revenue streams and building a sales team through partnerships and commission-based agreements. Our aggressive commission structure is attractive for partners with a proven track record of sales growth."

Pennexx's revenue streams include subscription fees, commission on influencer sales, a percentage of discount offers, advertising fees, development fees, as well as others.

According to https://www.investopedia.com/articles/stocks/08/successful-company-qualities.asp, "Stable earnings, return on equity (ROE), and their relative value compared with those of other companies are timeless indicators of the financial success of companies that might be good investments."

Vincent Risalvato says, "We are in a growth stage, hoping to quickly transition to a point as soon as next year where we may see an ROE and possibly a dividend to our shareholders. Earning money for our shareholders is one of our goals for the company, and I believe it is very achievable."

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

