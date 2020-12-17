 

Pennexx Reports That It Has Doubled Its Revenue for the Fourth Quarter 2020 and Has Commitments for Revenue for 2021 and 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 17:10  |  38   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire– Pennexx (PNNX) reports it has increased its revenue for the fourth quarter of this year and has a commitment for additional revenue avenues going into 2022.  

This news represents a significant milestone for the company regarding its continuous commitment to increasing shareholder value, increasing its revenue, and building a strong foundation for its business.

Fourth quarter revenue has approximately doubled in comparison to the third quarter. Pennexx has opened the door to the possibility of a significant revenue increase for 2021.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "We are feeling optimistic to see this rapid growth and revenue this quarter. I attribute Pennexx's growth to our hard-working team who are diligent and dedicated to the health of Pennexx, YSO, and its shareholders."

Pennexx's revenues are earmarked for paying expenses, building YSO technology and its brand. 

Pennexx's primary financial goal is to catapult it to a social media marketing success. Joe Candito, President of Pennexx, said, "Pennexx has a diverse number of ways they can collect revenue. Our team is building those revenue streams and building a sales team through partnerships and commission-based agreements. Our aggressive commission structure is attractive for partners with a proven track record of sales growth."

Pennexx's revenue streams include subscription fees, commission on influencer sales, a percentage of discount offers, advertising fees, development fees, as well as others.

According to https://www.investopedia.com/articles/stocks/08/successful-company-qualities.asp, "Stable earnings, return on equity (ROE), and their relative value compared with those of other companies are timeless indicators of the financial success of companies that might be good investments."

Vincent Risalvato says, "We are in a growth stage, hoping to quickly transition to a point as soon as next year where we may see an ROE and possibly a dividend to our shareholders. Earning money for our shareholders is one of our goals for the company, and I believe it is very achievable."

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet, Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato and Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.


Pennexx Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pennexx Reports That It Has Doubled Its Revenue for the Fourth Quarter 2020 and Has Commitments for Revenue for 2021 and 2022 Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire– Pennexx (PNNX) reports it has increased its revenue for the fourth quarter of this year and has a commitment for additional revenue avenues going into 2022.   This news …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
YourSocialOffers (YSO) has Signed Its First National Marketing Agreement
08.12.20
Pennexx Announces the Strengthening of Its Internal Management Structure