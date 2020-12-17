 

Red White & Bloom Signs Term Sheet for US $60M Non-Dilutive Credit Facility

globenewswire
17.12.2020   
  • Proceeds to be used to acquire THC license and assets in Illinois, repay 12% coupon debt with lower 7% coupon debt, and improve working capital position

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) has executed a Term Sheet for a US$60,000,000 (Sixty Million) non-revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with an arm’s-length institutional lender (the “Lender”).

The Credit Facility will be provided by the Lender under a credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) to be entered into between the Lender, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Borrower”) and each of the Company and MichiCann Medical Inc. (another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) as Guarantors.

The aggregate principal amount of the Credit Facility will be US $60,000,000 (the “Credit Facility Limit”) with a 3 year term and will bear interest at 7 percent per annum. The Credit Facility will be advanced in two tranches:

(a)        US$40,000,000 shall be advanced on initial closing; and
(b)        US$20,000,000 shall be advanced upon the closing of a transaction to acquire a THC licensed entity and associated assets in the State of Illinois, for which the company has executed definitive agreements (the “Proposed Target”).

The use of proceeds of the Credit Facility will be used for: (i) the retirement of certain existing indebtedness; (ii) the acquisition of the Proposed Target; and (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The transactions set out in the Term Sheet are subject to a number of terms and conditions including the completion of the necessary definitive documents for the Credit Facility, due diligence, regulatory approvals as well as other requirements that are customary when entering into transactions of this nature. Additional details about the Credit Facility will be available in the Company’s filings which are available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com following the closing.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominately focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts and California with respect to cannabis, and the US and internationally for hemp-based CBD products.

