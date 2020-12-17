 

CarMax Named Official Auto Retailer of the NBA and WNBA

CarMax Featuring NBA and WNBA Talent in “Call Your Shot” Content Series, Including Sue Bird, Stephen Curry, Zach LaVine and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Richmond, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, today announced a new partnership with the NBA, WNBA and Turner Sports. As part of the multiyear agreement, CarMax is now the official auto retailer of the NBA and WNBA – the first automotive retail partnership in WNBA history – as well as the presenting partner of NBA Tip-Off on TNT. 

CarMax’s inaugural season as an NBA partner will premiere on Tuesday, December 22, with TNT’s NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax — featuring the Emmy-Award winning studio team of host Ernie Johnson and analysts Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith, and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal — followed by a doubleheader on TNT starting at 7 p.m. ET to tip off the 2020-21 NBA season.  CarMax will also see in-game exposure across TNT’s 66-game NBA regular-season broadcasts, and on NBA TV broadcasts and digital platforms, as well as on TNT’s NBA Playoff games, which culminate with the network’s exclusive presentation of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

The league partnership expands upon CarMax’s long-standing history of NBA team relationships, including the designation of official auto retailer sponsor of the LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.  

“CarMax has had strong partnerships with local teams in the NBA ecosystem for more than a decade and we are excited to expand our relationship and brand awareness at the league level,” said Jim Lyski, Executive Vice President and CMO at CarMax. “The NBA, WNBA and CarMax are all innovative brands dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience for fans and customers. Like CarMax, the NBA and WNBA are passionate about giving back to our local communities and we look forward to continuing to make an impact together in the years to come.”

“CarMax has been woven into the fabric of the NBA for many years through successful relationships with NBA teams,” said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development.  “We’re looking forward to collaborating with CarMax on a larger scale moving forward and creating unique opportunities for engagement with fans of both the NBA and WNBA.”

