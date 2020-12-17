 

Company announcement no 27/2020 - IFC repurchase

IFC repurchase

Idavang A/S has on the 11th December 2020 received the put notice from IFC with 17.905.000 EUR for 20% of Idavang A/S shares.

Idavang A/S board has today (the 17th December 2020) implemented the decision from the extraordinary board meeting on the 15th September and reduced the share capital with 200.000 EUR nom. (20%) repurchasing the IFC shares.

The reduction of share capital has been registered and the payment for the shares have been made, hereafter is JAST Holding Aps 100% owner of Idavang A/S

