Company announcement no 27/2020 - IFC repurchase
Idavang A/S has on the 11th December 2020 received the put notice from IFC with 17.905.000 EUR for 20% of Idavang A/S shares.
Idavang A/S board has today (the 17th December 2020) implemented the decision from the extraordinary board meeting on the 15th September and reduced the share capital with 200.000 EUR nom. (20%) repurchasing the IFC shares.
The reduction of share capital has been registered and the payment for the shares have been made, hereafter is JAST Holding Aps 100% owner of Idavang A/S
