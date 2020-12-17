Red River Bank purchases banking center building in Lake Charles, Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank has purchased a banking center building located at 1855 Country Club Road in Lake Charles as it continues to expand its banking operations in the Southwest Louisiana market. After all necessary regulatory approvals, Red River Bank expects to open a full-service banking center at the Country Club Road location in early 2021. This will be Red River Bank’s third banking center in the Lake Charles/Sulphur area and its 26th banking center in Louisiana.



Barry Brown is the Red River Bank Southwest Louisiana Market President and has been leading the effort to develop Red River Bank’s presence in Lake Charles/Sulphur since 2017 when the bank opened for banking operations in the area. Brown can be reached at 337-656-6511 or at barry.brown@redriverbank.net.