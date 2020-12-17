 

Red River Bank purchases banking center building in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 17:00  |  37   |   |   

ALEXANDRIA, La., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank has purchased a banking center building located at 1855 Country Club Road in Lake Charles as it continues to expand its banking operations in the Southwest Louisiana market. After all necessary regulatory approvals, Red River Bank expects to open a full-service banking center at the Country Club Road location in early 2021. This will be Red River Bank’s third banking center in the Lake Charles/Sulphur area and its 26th banking center in Louisiana.

Barry Brown is the Red River Bank Southwest Louisiana Market President and has been leading the effort to develop Red River Bank’s presence in Lake Charles/Sulphur since 2017 when the bank opened for banking operations in the area. Brown can be reached at 337-656-6511 or at barry.brown@redriverbank.net.

About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is the fifth largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 25 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana, and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net. 

CONTACT: Media Contact
Evelyn Jones, Marketing Director   
ejones@redriverbank.net          
Cell-318-664-1513
Office-318-561-5903

Red River Bancshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red River Bank purchases banking center building in Lake Charles, Louisiana ALEXANDRIA, La., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Red River Bank has purchased a banking center building located at 1855 Country Club Road in Lake Charles as it continues to expand its banking operations in the Southwest Louisiana market. After …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
Red River Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend