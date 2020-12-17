American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) plans to host a live audio webcast of its earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results.

The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. The financial results and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted on the website at approximately 7 a.m. (ET) prior to the conference call, and an audio replay will be available on the website following the call.