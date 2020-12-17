 

Mauna Kea Technologies Welcomes Jacquelien Ten Dam to Board of Directors

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, announced today the cooptation by the Board of Ms. Jacquelien Ten Dam as an Independent Director, effective immediately. Ms. Ten Dam replaces Dr. Jennifer Tseng, who tendered her resignation from the Board after 3 years of service. This cooptation will be subject to the approval of the Ordinary General Meeting of Mauna Kea Technologies, which will be voting on the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, to be held in 2021.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Jennifer for her important contribution to the Mauna Kea Board,” stated Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mauna Kea Technologies. “It has been a pleasure to work with Jennifer and we have benefitted greatly from her expertise as a surgeon and clinical leader.”

Mr. Loiseau continued, “Likewise, I am pleased to welcome Jacquelien to the Board, where she will bring more than a decade of experience advising, financing and leading innovative European healthcare firms. Jacquelien’s expertise will be important as the Company accelerates the commercialization of the Cellvizio platform and executes on its strategic roadmap.” Ms. Ten Dam currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Mimetas, a biotech company based in The Netherlands.

“My experience with Mauna Kea precedes the Company’s 2011 IPO and I remain impressed with the far-reaching potential of Cellvizio to improve patient care and advance science,” commented Jacquelien Ten Dam. “I look forward to contributing to the Company’s next phase of value creation for Mauna Kea shareholders.”

Jacquelien Ten Dam studied Biomedical Sciences before joining Kempen, a leading European investment bank, where she advised life science firms on strategy, M&A and capital market transactions. After a stint at Picnic, a start-up company in the digital retail industry, Jacquelien joined Mimetas as Chief Financial Officer. Mimetas develops and commercializes 3D predictive models for drug discovery.

About Mauna Kea Technologies
 Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company’s flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance/approval for a wide range of applications in the United States and more than 40 countries around the World. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on August 7, 2020 under number 926346434_20200807 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

